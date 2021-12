Dutch Queen Maxima (L) and Princess Amalia (R) attend the extraordinary meeting of the Council of State in the Balzaal in The Hague on Wednesday. Photo by Robin Van Lonkhuijsen/EPA-EFE

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Heir to the Dutch throne, Princess Amalia, joined the government's top advisory body on Wednesday after celebrating her 18th birthday. She is next in line to succeed her father, King Willem-Alexander. Fans of the royal family brought the Dutch crown princess flowers and gifts on Tuesday.

Amalia is currently taking a gap year after graduating from high school at the top of her class. She plans to attend university next year.

Amalia was sworn in as a member of the Raad van State, the government's senior advisory group, on Wednesday. During her speech, she said she was honored to accept a seat at the Council of State and acknowledged that she had much to learn.

"For a very long time, members of the Council of State, I will regard myself as your pupil. I will -- conscious of my responsibility -- try to be a good student," she said, reiterating words spoken by Princess Beatrix in 1959, according to Dutch News.

The princess refused a $1.8 million yearly allowance earlier this year, stating that she would only accept the money when she took up royal duties. She cited the economic struggles of her peers, especially during COVID-19 times.

Willem-Alexander was introduced to the Council in 1985.