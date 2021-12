A downed tree from Storm Barra is seen in Cork County, Ireland, on Tuesday. Photo courtesy Cork County Council/Twitter

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A major storm swept across parts of Ireland and Northern Ireland on Tuesday, bringing heavy rains, strong winds and flooding to the region and leaving tens of thousands of people with no electricity. Storm Barra arrived on the countries' western coastline and posed what forecasters call a "weather bomb" -- a dangerous phenomenon that occurs when the pressure in a weather system falls by a certain amount over a 24-hour period.

Ireland's national weather service Met Eireann said that the storm could pose a serious danger to life over the next couple days.

Officials have warned residents to stay indoors and flooding has made some roads impassible due to rising waters and fallen trees.

Severe wind warnings were issued for a number of areas.

Aer Lingus canceled all flights in Cork and cut some service in Dublin. British officials issued flood warnings for the south coast area.

Forecasters said that several inches of heavy snowfall could ultimately arrive in northern Britain and Scotland.

More than 1,600 homes in Britain were still without power on Tuesday from Storm Arwen, which arrived late last month and contributed to multiple deaths.