Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 7, 2021 / 9:49 AM

Whistleblower says Britain abandoned Afghan allies during military evacuation

By Clyde Hughes
1/6
Whistleblower says Britain abandoned Afghan allies during military evacuation
Taliban fighters stand guard outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 24 during the evacuation of military forces, diplomatic staffers and Afghan aides. File Photo by Bashir Darwish/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A whistleblower who used to work for a top British diplomatic office gave evidence on Tuesday to parliamentary investigators and said Britain abandoned allies in Afghanistan during the chaotic evacuation in August.

Former diplomat Raphael Marshall blamed the lapses on bureaucratic chaos and a lack of planning during the evacuation, and said it left thousands of Afghans unable to access British aid.

Advertisement

Marshall gave the testimony to Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, which is investigating the Afghan withdrawal.

Marshall said he'd volunteered to work for the office at the height of the fall of Kabul and evacuation that followed. He said then-Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab delayed several emergency evacuation referrals and missed clues that could have averted the desperate situation.

Marshall said at one time he was the only person working on the office's evacuation desk.

Marshall said that "between 75,000 and 150,000" Afghan allies applied for evacuation as the Taliban took control, but fewer than 5% received assistance.

He noted that Afghans who'd served with British troops or diplomatic staff were eligible for evacuation, and said the Afghans who were left behind included soldiers, politicians, journalists, civil servants, activists, aid workers and judges.

Advertisement

Raab, who was eventually moved to a new role, defended his handling of the situation and said everyone was by surprise by the Taliban's rapid takeover.

Scenes from the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley deliver remarks about the end of the 20-year military mission in Afghanistan at the Pentagon, in Arlington, Va., on September 1. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Biden announces diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing West must cut a deal with Taliban to prevent starvation in Afghanistan Biden's national security, defense strategies need specific action goals

Latest Headlines

EU drug regulator says mixing COVID-19 vaccines offers 'good' protection
World News // 9 minutes ago
EU drug regulator says mixing COVID-19 vaccines offers 'good' protection
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The European Union's top drug regulator on Tuesday said it's safe and effective for people to receive different COVID-19 vaccine formulations produced by different companies -- a process known as "mixing and matching."
'Weather bomb' brings heavy rains, flooding to Ireland, Northern Ireland
World News // 59 minutes ago
'Weather bomb' brings heavy rains, flooding to Ireland, Northern Ireland
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A major storm swept across parts of Ireland and Northern Ireland on Tuesday, bringing heavy rains, strong winds and flooding to the region and leaving tens of thousands of people with no electricity.
UAE becomes one of few Middle East nations to change work week to Monday-Friday
World News // 3 hours ago
UAE becomes one of few Middle East nations to change work week to Monday-Friday
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday formally announced that it's shifting its official work week from Sunday to Thursday to Monday to Friday, becoming one of the few Middle Eastern nations to do so.
Three children die in Egypt building collapse
World News // 19 hours ago
Three children die in Egypt building collapse
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A building collapse in Egypt killed three siblings -- ages 8, 11 and 12 -- and injured nearly 10 others Monday in Beni Suef, a city south of Cairo.
EU scientists: 2021's massive wildfires emitted record levels of C02
World News // 19 hours ago
EU scientists: 2021's massive wildfires emitted record levels of C02
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Massive wildfires in North America, Siberia and elsewhere combined this year to produce the highest levels of carbon dioxide emissions from fires ever seen, European Union climatologists said Monday.
Green Party formally agrees to join German coalition
World News // 20 hours ago
Green Party formally agrees to join German coalition
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The new German government took another step forward Monday when the Green Party announced it would be a part of a coalition with the Social Democrats and Free Democrats.
Haitian gang releases 3 kidnapped missionaries
World News // 21 hours ago
Haitian gang releases 3 kidnapped missionaries
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Three missionaries kidnapped in Haiti were released Sunday night by a violent street gang, the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries announced Monday.
Police investigate brawl at rally for far-right French candidate Eric Zemmour
World News // 22 hours ago
Police investigate brawl at rally for far-right French candidate Eric Zemmour
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- French authorities opened an investigation on Monday into a fight that erupted at a presidential campaign rally for far-right candidate Eric Zemmour over the weekend.
HYBE stock dips after BTS members sell shares
World News // 23 hours ago
HYBE stock dips after BTS members sell shares
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The stock price of HYBE, BTS's management company, went down after members of the K-pop group sold their shares -- worth $8.4 million in total.
South African anti-apartheid icon Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim dies at 84
World News // 1 day ago
South African anti-apartheid icon Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim dies at 84
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim, an anti-apartheid icon and former deputy minister in South Africa, died on Monday, officials said. He was 84.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jack in the Box buys 2nd-largest Mexican fast food chain in Del Taco
Jack in the Box buys 2nd-largest Mexican fast food chain in Del Taco
Democrats negotiating with Senate parliamentarian on spending bill
Democrats negotiating with Senate parliamentarian on spending bill
Survivors return to Pearl Harbor to mark 80th anniversary of WWII attack
Survivors return to Pearl Harbor to mark 80th anniversary of WWII attack
Biden announces diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing
Biden announces diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing
Second woman testifies Ghislaine Maxwell 'groomed' her for Epstein
Second woman testifies Ghislaine Maxwell 'groomed' her for Epstein
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement