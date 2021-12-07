UAE becomes one of few Middle East nations to change work week to Monday-Friday

The UAE government cited a work-life balance, improved social well-being and a competitive economic edge as reasons for the change. File Photo by S-F/Shutterstock/UPI
"The changes to the working week system also include new official working hours. Public sector employees will be expected to work from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and until 12:00 p.m. on Fridays," the Dubai Media Office said in an announcement.
The work week change will take effect on Jan. 1.
Most Middle Eastern nations work from Sunday to Thursday due to the Islamic holy day on Friday.
Officials said that government staffers will also have the flexibility to work from home on Fridays.
The shift will also put the country on the same work week as the Western world, which is seen by many as having an economic and tourism benefit. Most Middle Eastern nations work from Sunday to Thursday due to the Islamic holy day on Friday.