U.S., Japanese forces simulate war games in 'Resolute Dragon' exercises

It's being conducted at Japan's Ojojihara Training Area and is scheduled to run through Dec. 17.
Officials say the exercise is designed to improve defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan alliance.
U.S. Marines unload an Air Force C-130J Super Hercules Tuesday during a joint military exercise with Japanese forces, "Resolute Dragon 21," at Camp Hachinohe in Aomori-Prefecture, Japan. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
"Resolute Dragon 21 is an example of the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance, which has served as the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific for more than 60 years," USMC Gen. Jay Bargeron said in a statement.
Officials said nearly 2,700 Marines are participating with 1,400 Japanese troops.
Bargeron said the exercise will operate "across all domains" and improve coordinated efforts to "deter and defeat" potential threats.