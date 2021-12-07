U.S., Japanese forces simulate war games in 'Resolute Dragon' exercises

1/6

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules is seen Tuesday during a joint military exercise with Japanese forces, "Resolute Dragon 21," at Camp Hachinohe in Aomori-Prefecture, Japan. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. and Japanese forces are engaged in a military exercise in the Far East that will run for another 10 days. U.S. troops and members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force began the bilateral training exercise, called "Resolute Dragon," on Monday. Advertisement

It's being conducted at Japan's Ojojihara Training Area and is scheduled to run through Dec. 17.

Officials say the exercise is designed to improve defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan alliance.

"Resolute Dragon 21 is an example of the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance, which has served as the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific for more than 60 years," USMC Gen. Jay Bargeron said in a statement.

Officials said nearly 2,700 Marines are participating with 1,400 Japanese troops.

"Through this exercise, the [Japan Ground Self-Defense Force] and U.S. Marine Corps will strengthen, integrate, and synchronize our complementary capabilities to ensure we remain ready and capable of defending all of Japan, safeguarding our shared values, and preserving freedom at sea," Bargeron added.

Advertisement

Bargeron said the exercise will operate "across all domains" and improve coordinated efforts to "deter and defeat" potential threats.

"We are committed to remain postured and ready to fight and win if called upon."