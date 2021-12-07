Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 7, 2021 / 3:48 PM

Reports: French police arrest Saudi accused in Jamal Khashoggi slaying

By Danielle Haynes
Reports: French police arrest Saudi accused in Jamal Khashoggi slaying
Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in 2018 in Istanbul after entering the Saudi consulate. File Photo by Ali Haider/EPA-EFE

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- French police on Tuesday arrested a Saudi man suspected of participating in the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, unnamed authorities said.

Unnamed French police sources told RTL, The Washington Post and BBC News that authorities arrested Khalid Aedh al-Otaibi on an outstanding Turkish arrest warrant. They detained him as he attempted to travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Advertisement

Al-Otaibi is one of 26 Saudi nationals wanted by Turkey for the killing of Khashoggi. The U.S. Treasury also sanctioned al-Otaibi along with 16 other Saudis in 2018 for the slaying.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who lived in Virginia, died Oct. 2, 2018, after he visited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to pick up documents he needed for his pending marriage. He was never observed leaving the building, nor was his body ever found.

RELATED Lebanon's information minister quits over comments that angered Saudi Arabia

His disappearance sparked a months-long investigation in which officials determined he had been poisoned and dismembered with a bone saw inside the consulate.

A report from the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence in February accused Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of directly approving the operation to kill Khashoggi.

Advertisement

An unnamed Saudi official dismissed the reports of al-Otaibi's arrest, telling The Washington Post that "media reports suggesting that a person who was implicated in the crime against Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi has been arrested in France are false."

RELATED UAE's crown prince to meet Turkish president in effort to cool tensions

"This is a case of mistaken identity. Those convicted of the crime are currently serving their sentences in Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi court handed down prison sentences for eight people involved in Khashoggi's death, but overturned the death sentences for five of them after members of Khashoggi's family forgave them.

RELATED Yemen rebels say they've struck Saudi oil refineries, airports, other targets

Latest Headlines

China vows 'countermeasures' over U.S. boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
World News // 4 hours ago
China vows 'countermeasures' over U.S. boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- China, as promised, reacted sternly Tuesday to President Biden ordering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, meaning no American officials or dignitaries will attend the quadrennial Games.
U.S., Japanese forces simulate war games in 'Resolute Dragon' exercises
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S., Japanese forces simulate war games in 'Resolute Dragon' exercises
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. troops and members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force are participating in a bilateral training exercise in the Far East called "Resolute Dragon."
EU drug regulator says mixing COVID-19 vaccines offers 'good' protection
World News // 6 hours ago
EU drug regulator says mixing COVID-19 vaccines offers 'good' protection
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The European Union's top drug regulator on Tuesday said it's safe and effective for people to receive different COVID-19 vaccine formulations produced by different companies -- a process known as "mixing and matching."
Whistleblower says Britain abandoned Afghan allies during military evacuation
World News // 6 hours ago
Whistleblower says Britain abandoned Afghan allies during military evacuation
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A whistleblower who used to work for a top British diplomatic office gave evidence on Tuesday to parliamentary investigators and said Britain abandoned allies in Afghanistan during the chaotic evacuation in August.
'Weather bomb' brings heavy rains, flooding to Ireland, Northern Ireland
World News // 7 hours ago
'Weather bomb' brings heavy rains, flooding to Ireland, Northern Ireland
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A major storm swept across parts of Ireland and Northern Ireland on Tuesday, bringing heavy rains, strong winds and flooding to the region and leaving tens of thousands of people with no electricity.
UAE becomes one of few Middle East nations to change work week to Monday-Friday
World News // 9 hours ago
UAE becomes one of few Middle East nations to change work week to Monday-Friday
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday formally announced that it's shifting its official work week from Sunday to Thursday to Monday to Friday, becoming one of the few Middle Eastern nations to do so.
Three children die in Egypt building collapse
World News // 1 day ago
Three children die in Egypt building collapse
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A building collapse in Egypt killed three siblings -- ages 8, 11 and 12 -- and injured nearly 10 others Monday in Beni Suef, a city south of Cairo.
EU scientists: 2021's massive wildfires emitted record levels of C02
World News // 1 day ago
EU scientists: 2021's massive wildfires emitted record levels of C02
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Massive wildfires in North America, Siberia and elsewhere combined this year to produce the highest levels of carbon dioxide emissions from fires ever seen, European Union climatologists said Monday.
Green Party formally agrees to join German coalition
World News // 1 day ago
Green Party formally agrees to join German coalition
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The new German government took another step forward Monday when the Green Party announced it would be a part of a coalition with the Social Democrats and Free Democrats.
Haitian gang releases 3 kidnapped missionaries
World News // 1 day ago
Haitian gang releases 3 kidnapped missionaries
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Three missionaries kidnapped in Haiti were released Sunday night by a violent street gang, the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Survivors return to Pearl Harbor to mark 80th anniversary of WWII attack
Survivors return to Pearl Harbor to mark 80th anniversary of WWII attack
UAE becomes one of few Middle East nations to change work week to Monday-Friday
UAE becomes one of few Middle East nations to change work week to Monday-Friday
Amazon Web Services outage disrupts thousands
Amazon Web Services outage disrupts thousands
Second woman testifies Ghislaine Maxwell 'groomed' her for Epstein
Second woman testifies Ghislaine Maxwell 'groomed' her for Epstein
Rep. Devin Nunes to resign, take role as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group
Rep. Devin Nunes to resign, take role as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement