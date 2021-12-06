Advertisement
World News
Dec. 6, 2021 / 4:16 AM

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four years in prison by Myanmar court

By Thomas Maresca
1/5
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four years in prison by Myanmar court
Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison by a special court on Monday, on charges that her supporters claim are political. File photo by Diego Azubel/EPA-EFE

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Myanmar court sentenced deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison on Monday for incitement and violation of COVID-19 safety rules, the first decisions to be handed down in a series of charges by the military junta who overthrew her government.

Suu Kyi, 76, was arrested in February during a military coup that overturned the results of a democratic election. She is facing eleven criminal cases in all, including charges of corruption and violating the Official Secrets Act, with possible sentences that could total more than 100 years.

Advertisement

The Nobel laureate, who previously spent 15 years under house arrest, has denied all allegations. Her supporters and international watchdogs have condemned the charges as politically motivated.

The ruling was handed down during a closed trial at a special court in the capital city of Naypyidaw, independent local news outlets reported, citing sources close to the court. Suu Kyi's lawyers were placed under a gag order in October, preventing them from sharing information about the case. Her co-defendant, ousted President Win Myint, was also sentenced to four years in prison.

Advertisement
RELATED Australia adopts Magnitsky-style sanctions regime

Rights organization Amnesty International called Monday's court decision "farcical and corrupt."

"The harsh sentences handed down to Aung San Suu Kyi on these bogus charges are the latest example of the military's determination to eliminate all opposition and suffocate freedoms in Myanmar," deputy regional director for campaigns Ming Yu Hah said in a statement.

"As violence escalates, displacing tens of thousands of people and setting up a humanitarian crisis in the middle of an ongoing pandemic, the situation in Myanmar today is alarming in the extreme," she said. "Without a decisive, unified and swift international response this can and will get worse."

RELATED Myanmar judge delays verdicts for Suu Kyi to hear from one more witness

Since the Feb. 1 military coup, more than 1,300 civilians have been killed, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a group that is monitoring the junta's violent crackdown in the country.

Monday's decision comes just one day after five anti-junta protesters were struck and killed by a military vehicle in Yangon. The U.S. Embassy in Myanmar said in a statement that it was "horrified by reports that security forces opened fire against, ran over and killed several peaceful protesters."

Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won a November 2020 general election in a landslide over the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, picking up 396 of the 498 contested seats in parliament.

Advertisement
RELATED Military Myanmar gov't charges deposed leader Suu Kyi with election fraud, 'lawlessness'

Myanmar's military, known as the Tatmadaw, claimed the results were fraudulent -- charges that were refuted by the country's election committee as well as independent observers from several monitoring bodies.

Latest Headlines

At least 14 dead after Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Indonesia
World News // 10 hours ago
At least 14 dead after Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Indonesia
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Officials in Indonesia on Sunday said that at least 14 people have been killed and 56 more have been injured after the Mount Semeru volcano erupted.
Pope Francis says immigration progress 'terribly absent' in visit to Lesbos
World News // 11 hours ago
Pope Francis says immigration progress 'terribly absent' in visit to Lesbos
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said progress on immigration is "terribly absent" as he visited a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos Sunday.
Denmark, Britain head surge of COVID-19 Omicron variant from South Africa
World News // 13 hours ago
Denmark, Britain head surge of COVID-19 Omicron variant from South Africa
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Twelve days after the first COVID-19 Omicron case was reported in South Africa, the variant has spread to around 42 countries but no fatalities with Britain and Denmark hotspots.
Five dead when Myanmar army vehicle rams into protesters
World News // 20 hours ago
Five dead when Myanmar army vehicle rams into protesters
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Five anti-junta protesters in Myanmar died when a military vehicle rammed into them on Sunday morning.
Britain announces new COVID-19 test rules for international travelers
World News // 1 day ago
Britain announces new COVID-19 test rules for international travelers
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Health officials in Britain have announced that all international visitors will be required to take a COVID-19 test before traveling in a bid to curb the spread of the omicron variant.
Iran fires missile near uranium facility in Natanz after nuclear talks in Vienna
World News // 1 day ago
Iran fires missile near uranium facility in Natanz after nuclear talks in Vienna
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Iran fired a missile over the town of Natanz on Saturday amid ongoing international negotiations in Vienna about its nuclear program.
Study: Omicron may share genetic code with common cold coronavirus
World News // 1 day ago
Study: Omicron may share genetic code with common cold coronavirus
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Researchers in Massachusetts have found that the Omicron COVID-19 variant may share genetic code with a coronavirus that causes the common cold.
Biden anticipates 'long conversation' with Putin about Ukraine plans
World News // 1 day ago
Biden anticipates 'long conversation' with Putin about Ukraine plans
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said he is expecting a "long discussion" about the threat of an offensive against Ukraine during an upcoming video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Israeli police shoot Palestinian man who stabbed Israeli man
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli police shoot Palestinian man who stabbed Israeli man
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Border police in Israel shot dead a Palestinian man after he allegedly stabbed an Israeli man and tried to stab a border police officer.
At least one dead, dozens injured in Indonesia volcano eruption
World News // 1 day ago
At least one dead, dozens injured in Indonesia volcano eruption
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The Mount Semeru volcano in Indonesia's East Java province erupted Saturday, causing thousands of people to flee the smoke and ash falling from the sky.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Denmark, Britain head surge of COVID-19 Omicron variant from South Africa
Denmark, Britain head surge of COVID-19 Omicron variant from South Africa
Ten aboard Norwegian Cruise Line ship test positive for COIVD-19
Ten aboard Norwegian Cruise Line ship test positive for COIVD-19
Five dead when Myanmar army vehicle rams into protesters
Five dead when Myanmar army vehicle rams into protesters
CDC director: Omicron cases 'likely to rise' as variant detected in 16 states
CDC director: Omicron cases 'likely to rise' as variant detected in 16 states
At least 14 dead after Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Indonesia
At least 14 dead after Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Indonesia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement