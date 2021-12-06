ITF says it won't 'punish' people in China over concerns for tennis player Peng Shuai

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Just days after the Women's Tennis Association said it would not stage any tournaments in China over concern about the well-being of Peng Shuai, the International Tennis Federation has declined to do the same.
The ITF, which organizes tennis' Grand Slam events and men's and women's team tournaments, has been facing calls to snub China over concerns about Peng's safety after she was not seen or heard for weeks following a sexual assault accusation she made on social media a month ago.