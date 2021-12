People take part in a "No Green Pass" rally in Turin, Italy. Italy announced Monday that it would require proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 to attend events or dine indoors. File Photo EPA-EFE/Tino Romano

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Italy on Monday set new rules requiring a strengthened version of its "green pass" to attend events and dine indoors amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, health officials said. The new rules, which went into effect Monday, require people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or recovery from the coronavirus via the VerificationC19 app "to access shows, sporting events, indoor catering, discos, parties and public ceremonies." Advertisement

The green pass basic mode, which is already in use, allows users to simply provide a negative COVID-19 test to use public transportation or access their workplaces. The basic mode will now be required to be presented to stay in hotels.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that the "super green pass" rules would be in place until at least Jan. 15, but may be pushed further into 2022.

The Italian health ministry's COVID-19 dashboard shows 232,000 cases nationwide, an increase of about 8,300 Sunday. There have been about 134,200 deaths.

Concerns have been growing worldwide because of the new spread of the Omicron variant, which was first detected in Africa.

Last week, health minister Roberto Speranza announced that he signed a new ordinance banning entry into Italy from anyone who's visited South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini.