Dec. 6 (UPI) -- French authorities opened an investigation on Monday into a fight that erupted at a presidential campaign rally for far-right candidate Eric Zemmour over the weekend. The rally was held late Sunday and the fight broke out between supporters and anti-racism activists who'd protested the event in Paris. Advertisement

More than 60 people were arrested and prosecutors intend to charge them criminally if the investigation warrants.

Some of the people who were attacked were injured.

Zemmour's assailant was among those arrested, and faces an assault charge.

Zemmour, 63, an ultra far-right candidate, is a highly controversial candidate and has numerous convictions for hate speech in the past.

France will hold a presidential election on April 10. Marine Le Pen, another far-right candidate who lost to Emmanuel Macron in 2018, is also running again. Macron is expected to seek re-election, but has not yet formally filed to run.

On the same week Zemmour announced his candidacy, eight women came forward with accusations of sexual abuse. Zemmour has denied wrongdoing.

Earlier this year, he was tried for calling child immigrants thieves, rapists and murderers.