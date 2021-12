Remnants of a building collapse in Cairo in March. Another building collapsed in Egypt on Monday, killing three children. File Photo by Mohamed Hossam/EPA-EFE

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A building collapse in Egypt killed three siblings -- ages 8, 11 and 12 -- and injured nearly 10 others Monday in Beni Suef, a city south of Cairo. Nine people, including three children, were rescued from the rubble after rescue teams and ambulances rushed to the scene. Bodies of the three victims were taken to the Ihnasiya Central Hospital mortuary. Advertisement

Investigators are still determining the cause of the collapse.

Recent building collapses have ushered the Egyptian government to launch a campaign against building violations. Several arrests have been made so far, and some buildings have been demolished.

In September, three people died in the collapse of a four-story building. In March, at least 16 people died when an apartment building collapsed in Cairo.