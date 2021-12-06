Trending
Dec. 6, 2021 / 1:53 PM

Green Party formally agrees to join German coalition

By Clyde Hughes
Green Party formally agrees to join German coalition
Germany's future chancellor Olaf Scholz talks to journalists during the Social Democratic Party election in Berlin on September 26. The Green Party formally voted to join a governing coalition with the Social Democrats and Free Democrats on Monday. File Photo by Focke Strangmann/EPA-EFE

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The new German government took another step forward Monday when the Green Party announced it would be a part of a coalition with the Social Democrats and Free Democrats.

While a deal between the two center-left parties, the Greens and Social Democrats and the pro-business Free Democrats was developed in September, it took a final vote by the Greens to make it formal.

The Green Party voted 86% in favor of the coalition, which would appear to be a shift from Angela Merkel's conservative coalition which has led the nation for 16 years. The other two parties have previously agreed to the pairing.

The groups still have to sign the coalition agreement Tuesday. If everything goes as planned, the Social Democrats' Olaf Scholz will be sworn in as Germany's new chancellor.

While the Green Party overwhelmingly approved the deal, a large wing felt it had to make significant concessions to be part of the governing group. The Free Democrats won victories inside the coalition to get Green Party proposals including phasing out natural gas and banning fossil-fuel cars watered down.

Still, the Green Party, Europe's most influential environmental political party, has a chance to enter the mainstream of Germany's political decision-making for the first time.

"I admit there's a gap," said Greens co-leader Robert Habeck, who expressed concern about voter negotiations ahead, according to Bloomberg. "Behind every bush, trouble and conflict will be waiting."

Latest Headlines

EU scientists: 2021's massive wildfires emitted record levels of C02
World News // 3 minutes ago
EU scientists: 2021's massive wildfires emitted record levels of C02
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Massive wildfires in North America, Siberia and elsewhere combined this year to produce the highest levels of carbon dioxide emissions from fires ever seen, European Union climatologists said Monday.
Haitian gang releases 3 kidnapped missionaries
World News // 2 hours ago
Haitian gang releases 3 kidnapped missionaries
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Three missionaries kidnapped in Haiti were released Sunday night by a violent street gang, the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries announced Monday.
Police investigate brawl at rally for far-right French candidate Eric Zemmour
World News // 2 hours ago
Police investigate brawl at rally for far-right French candidate Eric Zemmour
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- French authorities opened an investigation on Monday into a fight that erupted at a presidential campaign rally for far-right candidate Eric Zemmour over the weekend.
HYBE stock dips after BTS members sell shares
World News // 3 hours ago
HYBE stock dips after BTS members sell shares
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The stock price of HYBE, BTS's management company, went down after members of the K-pop group sold their shares -- worth $8.4 million in total.
South African anti-apartheid icon Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim dies at 84
World News // 4 hours ago
South African anti-apartheid icon Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim dies at 84
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim, an anti-apartheid icon and former deputy minister in South Africa, died on Monday, officials said. He was 84.
Italy sets new 'super green pass' COVID-19 rules to attend events, dine indoors
World News // 5 hours ago
Italy sets new 'super green pass' COVID-19 rules to attend events, dine indoors
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Italy on Monday set new rules requiring a strengthened version of its "green pass" to attend events and dine indoors amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, health officials said.
Euro banknotes to get first full redesigns within a couple years
World News // 6 hours ago
Euro banknotes to get first full redesigns within a couple years
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The euro banknotes will be fully redesigned for the first time in their existence, the European Central Bank announced on Monday.
ITF says it won't 'punish' people in China over concerns for tennis player Peng Shuai
World News // 7 hours ago
ITF says it won't 'punish' people in China over concerns for tennis player Peng Shuai
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Just days after the Women's Tennis Association said it would not stage any tournaments in China over concern about the well-being of Peng Shuai, the International Tennis Federation has declined to do the same.
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in prison by Myanmar court
World News // 10 hours ago
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in prison by Myanmar court
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Myanmar court sentenced deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison on Monday for incitement and violating COVID-19 safety rules, the first decisions in a series of charges.
At least 14 dead after Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Indonesia
World News // 19 hours ago
At least 14 dead after Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Indonesia
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Officials in Indonesia on Sunday said that at least 14 people have been killed and 56 more have been injured after the Mount Semeru volcano erupted.
