Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 6, 2021 / 12:31 PM

Haitian gang releases 3 kidnapped missionaries

By Clyde Hughes
Haitian gang releases 3 kidnapped missionaries
Image of a street in the Martissant neighborhood controlled by armed gangs, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on August 24. A missionary group said three kidnapped hostages were released late Sunday. File Photo by Orlando Barria/EPA-EFE

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Three missionaries kidnapped in Haiti were released Sunday night by a violent street gang, the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries announced Monday.

The missionaries were part of 17 who were kidnapped by the gang in October. Kidnappers had demanded a ransom of $1 million for each hostage.

Advertisement

"We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night," Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement. "Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits. As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details."

The 400 Mawozo gang, one of the most powerful in Haiti, kidnapped the missionaries outside of the capital Port-au-Prince on Oct. 16. The hostages included 16 from the United States and one from Canada.

Christian Aid Ministries said it will be praying and fasting for the remaining hostages.

"Please continue to intercede for those who are still being held as well as those who have been released," the statement said. "We long for all the hostages to be reunited with their loved ones. Thank you for your prayer support."

Advertisement

On Nov. 22, the missionary organization said two hostages were released by the gang.

The Caribbean island nation has been beset by a wave of terror caused by armed gangs that control sections of Port-au-Prince. Gangs blocked the distribution of fuel in October, sparking a strike around the country.

Read More

Texas creates 'steel wall' of shipping containers to block migrants Human rights crises in Western Hemisphere demand U.S. attention, lawmakers say Haiti gang holding 17 U.S., Canadian aid workers demands $1M for each

Latest Headlines

Police investigate brawl at rally for far-right French candidate Eric Zemmour
World News // 49 minutes ago
Police investigate brawl at rally for far-right French candidate Eric Zemmour
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- French authorities opened an investigation on Monday into a fight that erupted at a presidential campaign rally for far-right candidate Eric Zemmour over the weekend.
HYBE stock dips after BTS members sell shares
World News // 1 hour ago
HYBE stock dips after BTS members sell shares
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The stock price of HYBE, BTS's management company, went down after members of the K-pop group sold their shares -- worth $8.4 million in total.
South African anti-apartheid icon Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim dies at 84
World News // 3 hours ago
South African anti-apartheid icon Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim dies at 84
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim, an anti-apartheid icon and former deputy minister in South Africa, died on Monday, officials said. He was 84.
Italy sets new 'super green pass' COVID-19 rules to attend events, dine indoors
World News // 3 hours ago
Italy sets new 'super green pass' COVID-19 rules to attend events, dine indoors
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Italy on Monday set new rules requiring a strengthened version of its "green pass" to attend events and dine indoors amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, health officials said.
Euro banknotes to get first full redesigns within a couple years
World News // 4 hours ago
Euro banknotes to get first full redesigns within a couple years
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The euro banknotes will be fully redesigned for the first time in their existence, the European Central Bank announced on Monday.
ITF says it won't 'punish' people in China over concerns for tennis player Peng Shuai
World News // 5 hours ago
ITF says it won't 'punish' people in China over concerns for tennis player Peng Shuai
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Just days after the Women's Tennis Association said it would not stage any tournaments in China over concern about the well-being of Peng Shuai, the International Tennis Federation has declined to do the same.
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in prison by Myanmar court
World News // 8 hours ago
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in prison by Myanmar court
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Myanmar court sentenced deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison on Monday for incitement and violating COVID-19 safety rules, the first decisions in a series of charges.
At least 14 dead after Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Indonesia
World News // 18 hours ago
At least 14 dead after Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Indonesia
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Officials in Indonesia on Sunday said that at least 14 people have been killed and 56 more have been injured after the Mount Semeru volcano erupted.
Pope Francis says immigration progress 'terribly absent' in visit to Lesbos
World News // 19 hours ago
Pope Francis says immigration progress 'terribly absent' in visit to Lesbos
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said progress on immigration is "terribly absent" as he visited a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos Sunday.
Denmark, Britain head surge of COVID-19 Omicron variant from South Africa
World News // 20 hours ago
Denmark, Britain head surge of COVID-19 Omicron variant from South Africa
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Twelve days after the first COVID-19 Omicron case was reported in South Africa, the variant has spread to around 42 countries but no fatalities with Britain and Denmark hotspots.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Denmark, Britain head surge of COVID-19 Omicron variant from South Africa
Denmark, Britain head surge of COVID-19 Omicron variant from South Africa
Ten aboard Norwegian Cruise Line ship test positive for COIVD-19
Ten aboard Norwegian Cruise Line ship test positive for COIVD-19
Jack in the Box buys 2nd-largest Mexican fast food chain in Del Taco
Jack in the Box buys 2nd-largest Mexican fast food chain in Del Taco
CDC director: Omicron cases 'likely to rise' as variant detected in 16 states
CDC director: Omicron cases 'likely to rise' as variant detected in 16 states
At least 14 dead after Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Indonesia
At least 14 dead after Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Indonesia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement