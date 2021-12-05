Advertisement
World News
Dec. 5, 2021 / 7:03 PM

At least 14 dead after Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Indonesia

By Daniel Uria
At least 14 dead after Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Indonesia
Officials in Indonesia on Sunday said that at least 14 people have been killed and 56 more have been injured after the Mount Semeru volcano erupted. Photo by Ammar/EPA-EFE

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- At least 14 people were killed and dozens more have been injured after the Mount Semeru volcano in Indonesia erupted.

In a statement Sunday, Abdul Mihari, acting head of the Center for Disaster Information and Communication Data, said 11 people died in the Pronojiwo District while three more died in the Candipuro District.

Advertisement

Victims identified ranged in age from 14 to 50 years old.

An additional 21 injuries were reported Sunday, bringing the total of injured people to 56. Two pregnant women were among the injured.

Nine people remain missing and 1,300 people have been displaced, the agency said.

The volcano erupted on Saturday as Indah Amperawati Masdar, the deputy head of East Java's Lumajang District, said lava flows destroyed the village of Curahkobokan and evacuation efforts were complicated by the destruction of a bridge connecting Curahkobokan to the nearby village of Pronojiwo.

Officials on Sunday said the situation near the volcano remained dangerous as there was a risk of pyroclastic flows -- a mix of ash, rock and volcanic gases.

"We recommend everyone to increase their alert because the potential of pyroclastic flows threat is still high," Cheif of the Mount Semeru Observation Post, Liswanto, told CNN. "It can happen anytime without any warning."

Advertisement

People living within six miles of the volcano have been urged to evacuate, Liswanto added.

Read More

Five dead when Myanmar army vehicle rams into protesters Russian authorities arrest 5 in connection with deadly coal mine 3 dead amid days of rioting in Solomon Islands, police say

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis says immigration progress 'terribly absent' in visit to Lesbos
World News // 2 hours ago
Pope Francis says immigration progress 'terribly absent' in visit to Lesbos
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said progress on immigration is "terribly absent" as he visited a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos Sunday.
Denmark, Britain head surge of COVID-19 Omicron variant from South Africa
World News // 4 hours ago
Denmark, Britain head surge of COVID-19 Omicron variant from South Africa
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Twelve days after the first COVID-19 Omicron case was reported in South Africa, the variant has spread to around 42 countries but no fatalities with Britain and Denmark hotspots.
Five dead when Myanmar army vehicle rams into protesters
World News // 11 hours ago
Five dead when Myanmar army vehicle rams into protesters
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Five anti-junta protesters in Myanmar died when a military vehicle rammed into them on Sunday morning.
Britain announces new COVID-19 test rules for international travelers
World News // 1 day ago
Britain announces new COVID-19 test rules for international travelers
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Health officials in Britain have announced that all international visitors will be required to take a COVID-19 test before traveling in a bid to curb the spread of the omicron variant.
Iran fires missile near uranium facility in Natanz after nuclear talks in Vienna
World News // 1 day ago
Iran fires missile near uranium facility in Natanz after nuclear talks in Vienna
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Iran fired a missile over the town of Natanz on Saturday amid ongoing international negotiations in Vienna about its nuclear program.
Study: Omicron may share genetic code with common cold coronavirus
World News // 1 day ago
Study: Omicron may share genetic code with common cold coronavirus
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Researchers in Massachusetts have found that the Omicron COVID-19 variant may share genetic code with a coronavirus that causes the common cold.
Biden anticipates 'long conversation' with Putin about Ukraine plans
World News // 1 day ago
Biden anticipates 'long conversation' with Putin about Ukraine plans
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said he is expecting a "long discussion" about the threat of an offensive against Ukraine during an upcoming video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Israeli police shoot Palestinian man who stabbed Israeli man
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli police shoot Palestinian man who stabbed Israeli man
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Border police in Israel shot dead a Palestinian man after he allegedly stabbed an Israeli man and tried to stab a border police officer.
At least one dead, dozens injured in Indonesia volcano eruption
World News // 1 day ago
At least one dead, dozens injured in Indonesia volcano eruption
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The Mount Semeru volcano in Indonesia's East Java province erupted Saturday, causing thousands of people to flee the smoke and ash falling from the sky.
France's center-right party elects Pecresse as first female presidential candidate
World News // 1 day ago
France's center-right party elects Pecresse as first female presidential candidate
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Valerie Pecresse will be the first female presidential candidate representing Les Republicains in France's April presidential election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas police officer killed in grocery store parking lot shooting
Texas police officer killed in grocery store parking lot shooting
Police shoot and kill Florida college student reportedly wielding knife on campus
Police shoot and kill Florida college student reportedly wielding knife on campus
Man arrested for harassing judge presiding over Kim Potter trial
Man arrested for harassing judge presiding over Kim Potter trial
Denmark, Britain head surge of COVID-19 Omicron variant from South Africa
Denmark, Britain head surge of COVID-19 Omicron variant from South Africa
Britain announces new COVID-19 test rules for international travelers
Britain announces new COVID-19 test rules for international travelers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement