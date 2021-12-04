Advertisement
World News
Dec. 4, 2021 / 11:19 AM

Total solar eclipse observed over Western Antarctica

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A total solar eclipse darkened the skies over Western Antarctica Saturday, interrupting the continent's months-long period of constant daylight.

NASA shared video on YouTube showing the eclipse as observed by members of the JM Pasachoff Antarctic Expedition.

Advertisement

The eclipse, caused by the moon moving between the Earth and the sun and casting a shadow on the Southern Hemisphere, began its period of totality over Antarctica at 2:44 a.m. Eastern Time, NASA said.

The space agency said the total eclipse was only observable from Antarctica, but partial eclipses were expected to be observable over South Africa, Chile, New Zealand and Australia.

Saturday's eclipse caused a brief interruption to the continual daylight experienced by Antarctica from mid-October until early April.

The next total solar eclipse to be visible over North America is expected April 8, 2024.

Read More

Space Force plans to launch experimental satellites early Sunday Planets to align in December before 2021's best meteor shower Moon turns red during longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years

Latest Headlines

Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts, thousands flee
World News // 1 hour ago
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts, thousands flee
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The Mount Semeru volcano in Indonesia's East Java province erupted Saturday, causing thousands of people to flee the smoke and ash falling from the sky.
Lebanon's information minister quits over comments that angered Saudi Arabia
World News // 1 day ago
Lebanon's information minister quits over comments that angered Saudi Arabia
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Lebanon's information minister, who agitated Saudi Arabia with critical remarks a few weeks ago, resigned from his post on Friday in a bid to repair relations with Riyadh and improve Lebanon's dire economic crisis.
Interior minister set to become Austria's sixth chancellor in 5 years
World News // 1 day ago
Interior minister set to become Austria's sixth chancellor in 5 years
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Interior minister Karl Nehammer said he's been nominated to take over as leader of the conservative People's Party, putting him in line to become the country's next chancellor.
Chip shortage leads to revenue drop for Hyundai Motor
World News // 1 day ago
Chip shortage leads to revenue drop for Hyundai Motor
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor said the global automotive chip shortage had caused its monthly sales to drop at a double-digit rate in November.
Laos opens new high-speed train line to China that cost nearly $6 billion
World News // 1 day ago
Laos opens new high-speed train line to China that cost nearly $6 billion
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A new high-speed railway that cost billions to build opened Friday and runs between a mountainous region of Laos and southern China -- a new route officials hope will help boost trade between the two nations.
In Cyprus, Pope Francis urges better relations between Catholic, Orthodox churches
World News // 1 day ago
In Cyprus, Pope Francis urges better relations between Catholic, Orthodox churches
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- During a mass Friday on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Pope Francis urged reconciliation between the Catholic and Orthodox churches and separately met with the leader of Cyprus' Greek Orthodox Church.
Australia adopts Magnitsky-style sanctions regime
World News // 1 day ago
Australia adopts Magnitsky-style sanctions regime
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Australia on Thursday adopted a new targeted sanctions regime similar to that of the United States, arming the island nation with the ability to punish international human rights abusers, cybercriminals and corrupt offic
U.S. and allies hit Belarus with new sanctions over human rights abuses
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. and allies hit Belarus with new sanctions over human rights abuses
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The United States joined Canada, the United Kingdom and European Union on Thursday, enacting new sanctions against Belarus over ongoing human rights abuses and inhumane exploitation of vulnerable people.
China on the verge of clearing Boeing 737 Max to resume service
World News // 1 day ago
China on the verge of clearing Boeing 737 Max to resume service
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- China's aviation authority is on the cusp of allowing Boeing's 737 Max jets back into the air, ordering airlines on Thursday to make necessary fixes to the aircraft.
Merkel urges Germans to defend democratic values at farewell parade
World News // 1 day ago
Merkel urges Germans to defend democratic values at farewell parade
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel thanked her countrymen and urged them to be optimistic about the future during a farewell speech delivered Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Attorneys say parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting aren't fleeing
Attorneys say parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting aren't fleeing
Columbia student killed, Italian tourist hurt by knife attacker in NYC
Columbia student killed, Italian tourist hurt by knife attacker in NYC
Hospitals refused to give patients ivermectin; political pressure followed
Hospitals refused to give patients ivermectin; political pressure followed
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts, thousands flee
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts, thousands flee
Parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting plead not guilty
Parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting plead not guilty
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement