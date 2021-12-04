Advertisement
World News
Dec. 4, 2021 / 3:32 PM

Israeli police shoot Palestinian man who stabbed Israeli man

By Adam Schrader
1/4
Israeli police shoot Palestinian man who stabbed Israeli man
A video screengrab allegedly shows a Palestinian man stabbing an orthodox Israeli man. Photo courtesy Israeli Police/Twitter

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Border police in Israel shot dead a Palestinian man after he allegedly stabbed an Israeli man and tried to stab a border police officer Saturday.

The Palestinian man arrived at the Damascus Gate around 4:30 p.m. when he allegedly stabbed the civilian, according to a statement from Israeli police.

Advertisement

Video released by the agency shows the Palestinian man walking through a crosswalk when he suddenly turns around and appears to stab the Israeli man -- an orthodox Jewish man -- walking behind him.

After a brief scuffle, the border police officer is seen engaging with the Palestinian man who allegedly tries to stab them before he is shot dead.

The Palestinian man was identified as Muhammad Suliman, 25, from Salfit, East Jerusalem, the Washington Post reported. According to the outlet, violent clashes broke out after the attack, which led police to use tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The Israeli man suffered knife wounds to the neck and upper body and was taken to the hospital in moderate to severe condition, police said in a statement.

Advertisement
RELATED Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressed the incident in a statement, branding the Palestinian man as a "terrorist."

"The Border Police officers took the quick and determined action expected of Israel Police officers against a terrorist who tried to murder an Israeli civilian. I would like to extend to them full backing," Bennett said.

"This is how our officers are expected to act and this is how they acted. We cannot allow our capital city to become a focal point of terrorism."

Israeli Police said on Twitter that cops deployed an "extensive police presence" to the scene and were working to combat "false information."

"In the past hour, false information has been spread surrounding other events in the city in an attempt to inflame tensions. We clarify that this is false information with no basis in reality," police said.

Advertisement

Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of the opposition in Israel, praised the police's response in a statement on Twitter.

"I pray for the peace of the wounded in today's attack in Jerusalem and wish to commend the action of the Border Police forces who bravely neutralized the terrorist. Proud of you!" he tweeted.

Latest Headlines

Study: Omicron may share genetic code with common cold coronavirus
World News // 25 minutes ago
Study: Omicron may share genetic code with common cold coronavirus
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Researchers in Massachusetts have found that the Omicron COVID-19 variant may share genetic code with a coronavirus that causes the common cold.
Biden anticipates 'long conversation' with Putin about Russia's Ukraine plans
World News // 30 minutes ago
Biden anticipates 'long conversation' with Putin about Russia's Ukraine plans
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said he is expecting a "long discussion" about the threat of an offensive against Ukraine during an upcoming video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
At least one dead, dozens injured in Indonesia volcano eruption
World News // 6 hours ago
At least one dead, dozens injured in Indonesia volcano eruption
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The Mount Semeru volcano in Indonesia's East Java province erupted Saturday, causing thousands of people to flee the smoke and ash falling from the sky.
France's center-right party elects Pecresse as first female presidential candidate
World News // 2 hours ago
France's center-right party elects Pecresse as first female presidential candidate
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Valerie Pecresse will be the first female presidential candidate representing Les Republicains in France's April presidential election.
Polls open in Gambia's first presidential election since dictator's 2017 fall
World News // 2 hours ago
Polls open in Gambia's first presidential election since dictator's 2017 fall
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Polls opened Saturday in Gambia for the first presidential election since the 22-year rule of dictator Yahya Jammeh came to an end in 2017.
Brazilian court investigating Bolsonaro comments linking COVID-19 vaccines, AIDS
World News // 3 hours ago
Brazilian court investigating Bolsonaro comments linking COVID-19 vaccines, AIDS
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The Brazilian Supreme Court announced it has ordered an investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro's false claims that receiving a COVID-19 vaccination can increase the risk of contracting AIDS.
Total solar eclipse observed over Western Antarctica
World News // 5 hours ago
Total solar eclipse observed over Western Antarctica
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A total solar eclipse darkened the skies over Western Antarctica Saturday, interrupting the continent's months-long period of constant daylight.
Lebanon's information minister quits over comments that angered Saudi Arabia
World News // 1 day ago
Lebanon's information minister quits over comments that angered Saudi Arabia
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Lebanon's information minister, who agitated Saudi Arabia with critical remarks a few weeks ago, resigned from his post on Friday in a bid to repair relations with Riyadh and improve Lebanon's dire economic crisis.
Interior minister set to become Austria's sixth chancellor in 5 years
World News // 1 day ago
Interior minister set to become Austria's sixth chancellor in 5 years
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Interior minister Karl Nehammer said he's been nominated to take over as leader of the conservative People's Party, putting him in line to become the country's next chancellor.
Chip shortage leads to revenue drop for Hyundai Motor
World News // 2 days ago
Chip shortage leads to revenue drop for Hyundai Motor
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor said the global automotive chip shortage had caused its monthly sales to drop at a double-digit rate in November.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least one dead, dozens injured in Indonesia volcano eruption
At least one dead, dozens injured in Indonesia volcano eruption
Next storm to drop rapidly accumulating snow close to Seattle
Next storm to drop rapidly accumulating snow close to Seattle
Parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting plead not guilty
Parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting plead not guilty
Cryptocurrencies drop sharply in overnight sell-off
Cryptocurrencies drop sharply in overnight sell-off
Brazilian court investigating Bolsonaro comments linking COVID-19 vaccines, AIDS
Brazilian court investigating Bolsonaro comments linking COVID-19 vaccines, AIDS
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement