The Mount Semeru volcano in Indoinesia's East Java province spews volcanic ash over the village of Lumajang during an eruption Saturday. Photo by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management/EPA-EFE



Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The Mount Semeru volcano in Indonesia's East Java province erupted Saturday, causing thousands of people to flee the smoke and ash falling from the sky. Budi Santosa, head of Disaster Management of East Java Province, said no casualties have been reported thus far, but emergency teams are still working to fully assess the situation on the ground. Advertisement

East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa ordered an evacuation of villages located nearby the volcano.

The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) tweeted photos showing residents fleeing in Lumajang district as ash fell from the sky onto the streets.

Thoriqul Haq, head of Lumajang district, said a thunderstorm and rain that coincided with the eruption caused lava and smoldering debris to form a thick mud, which destroyed at least one bridge connecting the villages of Pronojiwo and Candipuro. The mud and destroyed bridge were obstacles to evacuation efforts, Haq said.

"Thick columns of ash have turned several villages to darkness," Haq told broadcaster TV One.

Mount Semeru last erupted in January 2021. No casualties were reported from the previous eruption.