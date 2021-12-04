Advertisement
World News
Dec. 4, 2021 / 2:13 PM

France's center-right party elects Pecresse as first female presidential candidate

By Daniel Uria
France's center-right party elects Pecresse as first female presidential candidate
Valerie Pecresse will be the first female presidential candidate representing Les Republicains in France's April presidential election. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- France's Les Republicains party voted head of the Paris region Valerie Pecresse as its first-ever female presidential candidate.

Pecresse, 54, defeated hardline rival Eric Ciotti by a vote of 61% to 39% to represent the party in April's election, taking aim at President Emmanuel Macron.

Advertisement

"For the first time in its history, our party will have a female candidate for the presidential election," she said. "Between the outgoing president and me, there's a difference in our natures. Emmanuel Macron has one obsession, which is to please. Me, I have only one passion, which is to do."

Pecresse previously served as budget minister and higher-education minister under former President Nicolas Sarkozy and is the head of the regional government in Ile-de-France, which includes Paris.

RELATED French fishermen to block English Channel ferry ports, tunnel in protest

A moderate with pro-Europe and pro-business stances, Pecresse has described herself as "two-thirds Angela Merkel and one-third Margaret Thatcher," claiming to be the candidate with the experience necessary to unseat Macron.

She has pledged to raise the retirement age to 65, increase salaries, end the 35-hour maximum working week and cut thousands of private sector jobs, while also working to "restore French pride" and defend "family values."

Advertisement

Following the party line, Pecresse has also placed a focus on stemming immigration and promoting laws to increase "domestic security and combat Islamic extremism."

RELATED France opens COVID-19 booster shots to all adults amid infection surge

Pecresse encouraged voters not to be "tempted" by far-right candidates Marine Le Pen or Eric Zemmour.

"There's no need to be extremist to be combative, no need to be insulting to be convincing," she said. "You know that the merchants of fear have never been capable when it comes to action and in our history nobody who divided us has saved us."

RELATED France has been flying slightly different flag, but only now is it being noticed

Latest Headlines

At least one dead, dozens injured in Indonesia volcano eruption
World News // 5 hours ago
At least one dead, dozens injured in Indonesia volcano eruption
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The Mount Semeru volcano in Indonesia's East Java province erupted Saturday, causing thousands of people to flee the smoke and ash falling from the sky.
Polls open in Gambia's first presidential election since dictator's 2017 fall
World News // 1 hour ago
Polls open in Gambia's first presidential election since dictator's 2017 fall
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Polls opened Saturday in Gambia for the first presidential election since the 22-year rule of dictator Yahya Jammeh came to an end in 2017.
Brazilian court investigating Bolsonaro comments linking COVID-19 vaccines, AIDS
World News // 2 hours ago
Brazilian court investigating Bolsonaro comments linking COVID-19 vaccines, AIDS
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The Brazilian Supreme Court announced it has ordered an investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro's false claims that receiving a COVID-19 vaccination can increase the risk of contracting AIDS.
Total solar eclipse observed over Western Antarctica
World News // 3 hours ago
Total solar eclipse observed over Western Antarctica
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A total solar eclipse darkened the skies over Western Antarctica Saturday, interrupting the continent's months-long period of constant daylight.
Lebanon's information minister quits over comments that angered Saudi Arabia
World News // 1 day ago
Lebanon's information minister quits over comments that angered Saudi Arabia
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Lebanon's information minister, who agitated Saudi Arabia with critical remarks a few weeks ago, resigned from his post on Friday in a bid to repair relations with Riyadh and improve Lebanon's dire economic crisis.
Interior minister set to become Austria's sixth chancellor in 5 years
World News // 1 day ago
Interior minister set to become Austria's sixth chancellor in 5 years
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Interior minister Karl Nehammer said he's been nominated to take over as leader of the conservative People's Party, putting him in line to become the country's next chancellor.
Chip shortage leads to revenue drop for Hyundai Motor
World News // 2 days ago
Chip shortage leads to revenue drop for Hyundai Motor
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor said the global automotive chip shortage had caused its monthly sales to drop at a double-digit rate in November.
Laos opens new high-speed train line to China that cost nearly $6 billion
World News // 1 day ago
Laos opens new high-speed train line to China that cost nearly $6 billion
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A new high-speed railway that cost billions to build opened Friday and runs between a mountainous region of Laos and southern China -- a new route officials hope will help boost trade between the two nations.
In Cyprus, Pope Francis urges better relations between Catholic, Orthodox churches
World News // 1 day ago
In Cyprus, Pope Francis urges better relations between Catholic, Orthodox churches
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- During a mass Friday on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Pope Francis urged reconciliation between the Catholic and Orthodox churches and separately met with the leader of Cyprus' Greek Orthodox Church.
Australia adopts Magnitsky-style sanctions regime
World News // 1 day ago
Australia adopts Magnitsky-style sanctions regime
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Australia on Thursday adopted a new targeted sanctions regime similar to that of the United States, arming the island nation with the ability to punish international human rights abusers, cybercriminals and corrupt offic
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Columbia student killed, Italian tourist hurt by knife attacker in NYC
Columbia student killed, Italian tourist hurt by knife attacker in NYC
At least one dead, dozens injured in Indonesia volcano eruption
At least one dead, dozens injured in Indonesia volcano eruption
Next storm to drop rapidly accumulating snow close to Seattle
Next storm to drop rapidly accumulating snow close to Seattle
Parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting plead not guilty
Parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting plead not guilty
Fauci: COVID-19 booster likely to give 'wide range' of protection against variants
Fauci: COVID-19 booster likely to give 'wide range' of protection against variants
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement