World News
Dec. 2, 2021 / 11:56 AM

Blinken vows 'serious consequences' if Russia steps into Ukraine conflict

By Clyde Hughes
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) speak to reporters Thursday at a hotel near Stockholm, Sweden. Photo by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via EPA-EFE

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The top American and Russian diplomats met for talks in Sweden on Thursday and exchanged concerns about Moscow's involvement with a lengthy separatist dispute in eastern Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Kremlin foreign minister Sergey Lavrov at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe summit in Stockholm. Both made their positions clear on the issue.

For weeks, there's been concern in the West by a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine.

For the United States, the position is that Russia had better stay out of the conflict altogether. For Russia, it's concern that U.S. and other Western powers are provoking an escalation to the fighting.

RELATED Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow

"The best way to avert a crisis is through diplomacy," Blinken told reporters before meeting with Lavrov. "But, and again in the spirit of being clear and candid, which is the best thing to do, if Russia decides to pursue confrontation, there will be serious consequences."

Lavrov said Russia has been threatened by NATO's move east and has a right to protect its interests. There's an ongoing pro-Russia conflict in Ukraine's Donetsk region and Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

"NATOs further expansion to the East will clearly affect the vital interests of our security," Lavrov said, according to Russia's state-run TASS news agency.

RELATED Zelensky says Russia is planning coup against Ukraine

"But if our NATO partners state that no one is empowered to dictate terms to a country wishing to join NATO, whether it can do so or not, we cite a clause of international law, which stipulates that each state has the right to choose methods of ensuring its legitimate security interests."

Russia has previously said that it has no designs to invade Ukraine. The troop buildup, however, is the main factor that's fueling concern among the United States and Western allies.

"Should Moscow choose the path of military escalation, [Blinken] made clear that the United States and our allies are prepared to impose significant costs," the State Department said in a readout of Blinken's meeting with Lavrov.

RELATED U.S. imposes further sanctions over Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Latest Headlines

Court upholds legal victory for Meghan Markle in privacy suit vs. British publisher
World News // 3 hours ago
Court upholds legal victory for Meghan Markle in privacy suit vs. British publisher
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle won a privacy battle in a British court on Thursday against a publisher that had made public part of a letter that she'd written to her estranged father three years ago when she married Prince Harry.
U.S., South Korea agree to update war plans to counter North Korea
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S., South Korea agree to update war plans to counter North Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea will update their military strategic playbook for the first time in a decade in response to growing threats from North Korea, the defense chiefs of both countries announced Thursday.
GSK says antibody cocktail appears to be effective against Omicron variant
World News // 5 hours ago
GSK says antibody cocktail appears to be effective against Omicron variant
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that an antibody cocktail it developed with a U.S. biotech company has proven in lab testing to be effective against the Omicron coronavirus variant.
EU proposes allowing Belarus border nations to detain asylum seekers for 16 weeks
World News // 18 hours ago
EU proposes allowing Belarus border nations to detain asylum seekers for 16 weeks
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The European Union on Wednesday proposed allowing Latvia, Lithuania and Poland to detain asylum seekers for up to 16 weeks in order to stem the flow of migrants from neighboring Belarus.
WTA suspends tournaments in China over Peng Shuai allegations
World News // 20 hours ago
WTA suspends tournaments in China over Peng Shuai allegations
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Women's Tennis Association announced that it won't hold tournaments in China in response to the country's handling of star Peng Shuai's sexual assault allegations.
Japan suspends all incoming flights in December over COVID-19 concerns
World News // 21 hours ago
Japan suspends all incoming flights in December over COVID-19 concerns
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Japan's government took steps on Wednesday to suspend all air travel into the country for the month of December over growing concerns about the newest COVID-19 variant.
Blinken to meet with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts
World News // 22 hours ago
Blinken to meet with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday as tensions between the countries reached a new high.
World War II bomb explodes near Munich train station
World News // 23 hours ago
World War II bomb explodes near Munich train station
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- An aerial bomb from World War II exploded near a busy Munich train station on Wednesday, injuring multiple people, authorities said.
U.N.: COVID-19 has made moving more difficult for migrants on multiple fronts
World News // 1 day ago
U.N.: COVID-19 has made moving more difficult for migrants on multiple fronts
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is making several facets of life increasingly tough for millions of migrants across the globe, according to a United Nations report on Wednesday.
Russia to expel some U.S. diplomats in Moscow in 'retaliatory' move
World News // 1 day ago
Russia to expel some U.S. diplomats in Moscow in 'retaliatory' move
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Russian government said Wednesday that dozens of U.S. diplomats will have to leave the country before the start of February -- a retaliatory measure, it said, to the American government doing the exact same thing.
