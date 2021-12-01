Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 1, 2021 / 4:45 PM

WTA suspends tournaments in China over Peng Shuai allegations

By Danielle Haynes
WTA suspends tournaments in China over Peng Shuai allegations
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's social media post detailing sexual assault allegations has been taken down. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Women's Tennis Association announced Wednesday that it won't hold tournaments in China in response to the country's handling of star Peng Shuai's sexual assault allegations.

The suspension applies to tournaments held in Hong Kong, as well.

Advertisement

Peng, a former world's No. 1 doubles player, accused former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault on social media platform Weibo on Nov. 2.

Supporters expressed concern that she hadn't been seen publicly after she made the accusation, but China arranged for her to take part in a video call with International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach on Nov. 21.

RELATED Chinese gov't says concern over safety of tennis player Peng Shuai 'maliciously hyped'

WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon accused Beijing of censoring Peng's allegations and failing to fully investigate the alleged sexual assault.

"Unfortunately, the leadership in China has not addressed this very serious issue in any credible way," he said. "While we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free, safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation.

"The WTA has been clear on what is needed here, and we repeat our call for a full and transparent investigation -- without censorship -- into Peng Shuai's sexual assault accusation."

Advertisement
RELATED IOC official 'disappointed' in ongoing concern for Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai

Simon said that suppressing the voices of women and ignoring allegations of sexual assault would cause an "immense setback" for the WTA.

"I don't see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault," he said.

"Given the current state of affairs, I am also greatly concerned about the risks that all of our players and staff could face if we were to hold events in China in 2022."

RELATED Accuser says Ghislaine Maxwell groomed her for Jeffrey Epstein

Simon said Nov. 19 that he had repeatedly tried to reach Peng "to no avail."

Latest Headlines

Japan suspends all incoming flights in December over COVID-19 concerns
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan suspends all incoming flights in December over COVID-19 concerns
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Japan's government took steps on Wednesday to suspend all air travel into the country for the month of December over growing concerns about the newest COVID-19 variant.
Blinken to meet with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts
World News // 2 hours ago
Blinken to meet with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday as tensions between the countries reached a new high.
World War II bomb explodes near Munich train station
World News // 3 hours ago
World War II bomb explodes near Munich train station
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- An aerial bomb from World War II exploded near a busy Munich train station on Wednesday, injuring multiple people, authorities said.
U.N.: COVID-19 has made moving more difficult for migrants on multiple fronts
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N.: COVID-19 has made moving more difficult for migrants on multiple fronts
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is making several facets of life increasingly tough for millions of migrants across the globe, according to a United Nations report on Wednesday.
Russia to expel some U.S. diplomats in Moscow in 'retaliatory' move
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia to expel some U.S. diplomats in Moscow in 'retaliatory' move
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Russian government said Wednesday that dozens of U.S. diplomats will have to leave the country before the start of February -- a retaliatory measure, it said, to the American government doing the exact same thing.
Inflation rose to record level -- near 5% -- in eurozone in November
World News // 7 hours ago
Inflation rose to record level -- near 5% -- in eurozone in November
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A global rise in the cost of energy was the main factor in pushing consumer prices in the eurozone to a record level during the month of November, officials said.
Tel Aviv rises to No. 1 on list of world's most expensive cities; NYC 6th
World News // 8 hours ago
Tel Aviv rises to No. 1 on list of world's most expensive cities; NYC 6th
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Rising inflation related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed Tel Aviv, Israel, to the top of a dubious list -- the most expensive cities to live in.
South Korea sees record-high COVID-19 case count amid Omicron worries
World News // 12 hours ago
South Korea sees record-high COVID-19 case count amid Omicron worries
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- South Korea crossed the 5,000 mark in daily new COVID-19 cases for the first time and saw the number of seriously ill patients reach a new high Wednesday amid concerns that the new Omicron variant has arrived.
Canada expands travel restrictions to 3 African nations over Omicron
World News // 14 hours ago
Canada expands travel restrictions to 3 African nations over Omicron
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Canada has expanded its list of countries it is restricting travel from due to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 to Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt, increasing the number of nations affected by the ban to 10.
WHO advises those over 60 to avoid international travel due to Omicron
World News // 15 hours ago
WHO advises those over 60 to avoid international travel due to Omicron
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Amid spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the World Health Organization has issued new advice urging some people, including those over 60, to not travel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
World War II bomb explodes near Munich train station
World War II bomb explodes near Munich train station
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
WHO advises those over 60 to avoid international travel due to Omicron
WHO advises those over 60 to avoid international travel due to Omicron
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement