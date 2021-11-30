Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 30, 2021 / 9:16 AM

Japanese Prince Akishino slams media for negative coverage of Mako's marriage

By UPI Staff
1/3
Japanese Prince Akishino slams media for negative coverage of Mako's marriage
Japanese Crown Prince Akishino speaks to reporters during a news conference on November 25 to commemorate his birthday on Tuesday. Photo by EPA-EFE

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- During an event commemorating his 65th birthday on Tuesday, Japanese Crown Prince Akishino decried the negative media coverage of his daughter, former Princess Mako, over her controversial marriage last month.

Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, said during a news conference that Japanese media have been "slanderous" and unfair in its coverage of the former princess, who stepped away from her royal duties to marry her commoner fiance, Kei Komuro, on Oct. 26. The couple moved to New York City after the wedding, which had been delayed for three years.

Advertisement

"Be it in magazines or over the internet, words that deeply hurt anyone cannot be accepted," Akishino said, according to the Asahi Shimbun.

The crown prince also said that various reports about Mako and the Japanese royal family have been false, and added that members of the royal family should be able to refute such reports publicly -- something that, traditionally, has not been done.

RELATED Japan's former Princess Mako and commoner husband move to NYC

Former Princess Mako and husband Kei Komuro are seen after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on November 14. Photo by EPA-EFE

"If you read the tabloids ... there's a lot of things in there that are fabricated, although there are also some opinions we should listen to," he said, according to The Guardian.

Advertisement

Akishino also said that it was his decision to forego the traditional imperial wedding ceremony. He said he was aware of public unease about paying for such an extravagant event with taxpayers' money, given that a large share of the public did not approve of the wedding -- as well as concern about a financial dispute involving the groom's mother.

Mako refused the $1.3 million dowry payment that's traditionally given to women who renounce their royal status when they marry.

RELATED Japan's Princess Mako marries fiance in Tokyo, gives up royal title

Akishino made the remarks to the Imperial Household Agency press club last week, but they were held for release on Tuesday to commemorate his birthday.

RELATED Princess Mako's wedding receives Japan crown prince approval

Latest Headlines

Myanmar judge delays verdicts for Suu Kyi to hear from one more witness
World News // 1 hour ago
Myanmar judge delays verdicts for Suu Kyi to hear from one more witness
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A judge in Myanmar on Tuesday postponed some of the trial verdicts for ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to allow for more testimony from a senior member of Suu Kyi's political party.
British antitrust watchdog says Facebook's owner must sell Giphy
World News // 2 hours ago
British antitrust watchdog says Facebook's owner must sell Giphy
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog on Tuesday blocked Facebook's parent company from owning the GIF-sharing platform Giphy, saying the acquisition would give the platform too much social media power and stifle competition.
Opposition candidate Xiomara Castro holds big lead in Honduras election
World News // 16 hours ago
Opposition candidate Xiomara Castro holds big lead in Honduras election
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Center-left opposition candidate Xiomara Castro on Monday appeared poised to win the presidential election in Honduras with more than 53% of the vote, election officials announced.
Russia claims another successful test of Zircon hypersonic missile
World News // 18 hours ago
Russia claims another successful test of Zircon hypersonic missile
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Russia's defense ministry announced Monday it has carried out another successful test firing of the Zircon hypersonic missile.
Sweden's first female prime minister voted back into office after resignation
World News // 20 hours ago
Sweden's first female prime minister voted back into office after resignation
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Sweden's first female prime minister Magdalena Andersson returned to the post on Monday after being forced to resign last week.
Pre-Inca mummy found in Peru with hands covering its face
World News // 20 hours ago
Pre-Inca mummy found in Peru with hands covering its face
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An 800-year-old mummy with its hands covering its face was found by archaeologists in Peru.
The Simpsons' episode censored in Hong Kong
World News // 22 hours ago
The Simpsons' episode censored in Hong Kong
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A 2005 episode of The Simpsons that mocked Chinese censorship appears to have been censored in Hong Kong.
Seoul launches commercial self-driving shuttle service
World News // 22 hours ago
Seoul launches commercial self-driving shuttle service
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- South Korea's capital city unveiled a commercial driverless car service Monday, the first step in an ambitious plan to bring autonomous vehicles into everyday life over the next five years.
Nissan to invest $17.6 billion in electric vehicles
World News // 23 hours ago
Nissan to invest $17.6 billion in electric vehicles
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- As automakers race to create and produce more electric vehicles, Nissan announced Monday that it will invest $17.6 billion in EV development over the next five years.
Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state; Prince Charles visits
World News // 1 day ago
Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state; Prince Charles visits
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Barbados will become a republic on Tuesday -- removing Queen Elizabeth II as the head of state for the former British colony on the 55th anniversary of its independence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Missouri, 9 other states
Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Missouri, 9 other states
Senate Republicans stall National Defense Authorization Act
Senate Republicans stall National Defense Authorization Act
Russia claims another successful test of Zircon hypersonic missile
Russia claims another successful test of Zircon hypersonic missile
Sweden's first female prime minister voted back into office after resignation
Sweden's first female prime minister voted back into office after resignation
Pre-Inca mummy found in Peru with hands covering its face
Pre-Inca mummy found in Peru with hands covering its face
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement