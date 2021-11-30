Myanmar judge delays verdicts for Suu Kyi to hear from one more witness

The judge on Tuesday said the court would delay the verdicts for Auns San Suu Kyi to allow Zaw Myint Maung, a senior member of her political party, to testify. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Among the charges against Suu Kyi are illegally importing communications devices and violating COVID-19 protocols.
Protesters rally against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, on February 28. File Photo by Xiao Long/UPI
"Myanmar's courts are still tightly beholden to the military so even though they postponed the announcement, a guilty verdict is widely expected," Robertson told the news outlet.
"This trial has been a travesty of justice since day one, with fair trial procedures dumped to the wayside, defense counsel gagged, and public access non-existent."
Thinzar Shunlei Yi, a veteran protest organizer in Myanmar, said the delay is a tactic to sidestep the expected backlash to the verdicts against Suu Kyi.