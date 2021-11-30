Trending
World News
Nov. 30, 2021 / 8:50 AM

Myanmar judge delays verdicts for Suu Kyi to hear from one more witness

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Myanmar judge delays verdicts for Suu Kyi to hear from one more witness
The judge on Tuesday said the court would delay the verdicts for Auns San Suu Kyi to allow Zaw Myint Maung, a senior member of her political party, to testify.  File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A judge in Myanmar on Tuesday postponed some of the trial verdicts for ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to allow for more testimony from a senior member of Suu Kyi's political party.

Suu Kyi was arrested during the military coup in February and charged with nearly a dozen crimes that could keep her in prison for the rest of her life.

Among the charges against Suu Kyi are illegally importing communications devices and violating COVID-19 protocols.

Her trial has been held in secret and her attorneys have been prevented from talking to the media for fear it could "destabilize the country."

RELATED After release from Myanmar prison, American journalist Danny Fenster arrives in U.S.

The judge on Tuesday said the court would delay the verdicts for Suu Kyi to allow Zaw Myint Maung, a senior member of Suu Kyi's political party, to testify. Maung had previously been unable to testify due to health reasons.

Protesters rally against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, on February 28. File Photo by Xiao Long/UPI

Phil Robertson, deputy director of Human Rights Watch's Asia division, told Al Jazeera that nothing positive can be read into the judge's decision.

"Myanmar's courts are still tightly beholden to the military so even though they postponed the announcement, a guilty verdict is widely expected," Robertson told the news outlet.

RELATED Blinken calls for return to democracy in Myanmar 1 year after election that led to coup

"This trial has been a travesty of justice since day one, with fair trial procedures dumped to the wayside, defense counsel gagged, and public access non-existent."

Thinzar Shunlei Yi, a veteran protest organizer in Myanmar, said the delay is a tactic to sidestep the expected backlash to the verdicts against Suu Kyi.

Japanese Prince Akishino slams media for negative coverage of Mako's marriage
World News // 56 minutes ago
Japanese Prince Akishino slams media for negative coverage of Mako's marriage
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- During an event commemorating his 65th birthday on Tuesday, Japanese Crown Prince Akishino decried the negative media coverage of his daughter, former Princess Mako, over her controversial marriage last month.
British antitrust watchdog says Facebook's owner must sell Giphy
World News // 2 hours ago
British antitrust watchdog says Facebook's owner must sell Giphy
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog on Tuesday blocked Facebook's parent company from owning the GIF-sharing platform Giphy, saying the acquisition would give the platform too much social media power and stifle competition.
Opposition candidate Xiomara Castro holds big lead in Honduras election
World News // 16 hours ago
Opposition candidate Xiomara Castro holds big lead in Honduras election
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Center-left opposition candidate Xiomara Castro on Monday appeared poised to win the presidential election in Honduras with more than 53% of the vote, election officials announced.
Russia claims another successful test of Zircon hypersonic missile
World News // 18 hours ago
Russia claims another successful test of Zircon hypersonic missile
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Russia's defense ministry announced Monday it has carried out another successful test firing of the Zircon hypersonic missile.
Sweden's first female prime minister voted back into office after resignation
World News // 20 hours ago
Sweden's first female prime minister voted back into office after resignation
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Sweden's first female prime minister Magdalena Andersson returned to the post on Monday after being forced to resign last week.
Pre-Inca mummy found in Peru with hands covering its face
World News // 20 hours ago
Pre-Inca mummy found in Peru with hands covering its face
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An 800-year-old mummy with its hands covering its face was found by archaeologists in Peru.
The Simpsons' episode censored in Hong Kong
World News // 22 hours ago
The Simpsons' episode censored in Hong Kong
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A 2005 episode of The Simpsons that mocked Chinese censorship appears to have been censored in Hong Kong.
Seoul launches commercial self-driving shuttle service
World News // 22 hours ago
Seoul launches commercial self-driving shuttle service
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- South Korea's capital city unveiled a commercial driverless car service Monday, the first step in an ambitious plan to bring autonomous vehicles into everyday life over the next five years.
Nissan to invest $17.6 billion in electric vehicles
World News // 23 hours ago
Nissan to invest $17.6 billion in electric vehicles
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- As automakers race to create and produce more electric vehicles, Nissan announced Monday that it will invest $17.6 billion in EV development over the next five years.
Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state; Prince Charles visits
World News // 1 day ago
Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state; Prince Charles visits
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Barbados will become a republic on Tuesday -- removing Queen Elizabeth II as the head of state for the former British colony on the 55th anniversary of its independence.
