Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 30, 2021 / 10:22 PM

Opposition candidate Xiomara Castro elected Honduras' first female president

By Daniel Uria
Opposition candidate Xiomara Castro elected Honduras' first female president
Xiomara Castro, of the opposition Libre Party, was elected the first female president of Honduras Tuesday night as National Party candidate Nasry Asfura announced his concession. Photo by Humberto Espinoza/EPA-EFE

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Honduras opposition candidate Xiomara Castro was elected the country's first female president Tuesday.

Castro, the Libre Party candidate and the nation's former first lady, tweeted a photo of her meeting with National Party candidate Nasry Asfura as she said he had recognized her victory in the elections held on Sunday.

Advertisement

"People, I will not fail you!" Castro wrote. "With my promises, we will return to the democratic order."

In his concession speech, Asfura said he met with Castro and her family to acknowledge her election win.

"Now I want to say it publicly," he said. "That I congratulate her for her victory as president-elect, I hope that God illuminates and guides her so that her administration does the best for the benefit of all of us Hondurans, to achieve development and the desires for democracy."

Advertisement
RELATED Sweden's first female prime minister voted back into office after resignation

Castro's election comes after the Biden administration in July designated former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa of the National Party and his wife, former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla Avila, for their involvement in "significant corruption" while in office, barring them from entry to the United States.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the election in a statement Tuesday night.

"The United States congratulates the people of Honduras on their election and Ximora Castro on her historic victory as Honduras' first female president," said Blinken. "We look forward to working with the next government of Honduras. We congratulate Hondurans for the high voter turnout, peaceful participation and active civil society engagement that marked this election, signaling an enduring commitment to the democratic process."

RELATED UAE general elected head of Interpol comes under fire by human rights groups

Latest Headlines

Greece to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for people over 60
World News // 5 hours ago
Greece to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for people over 60
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced plans Tuesday to fine people over the age of 60 if they aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.
Lebanon's healthcare system in 'precarious situation,' health minister warns
World News // 5 hours ago
Lebanon's healthcare system in 'precarious situation,' health minister warns
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Lebanon needs new sources of financing to keep providing healthcare for a population facing shortages of medications, skyrocketing hospital costs and an exodus of doctors and nurses, Health Minister Firas Abiad said.
Report finds widespread sexual harassment in Australian parliament
World News // 9 hours ago
Report finds widespread sexual harassment in Australian parliament
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Australia's parliament is rife with sexual harassment, including unwanted advances and bullying by MPs, according to a report released Tuesday.
Report: Taliban executed more than 100 police, military officers after takeover
World News // 10 hours ago
Report: Taliban executed more than 100 police, military officers after takeover
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- After forcibly sweeping back to power in Afghanistan in August, the Taliban executed over 100 former police and military members, according to a report released Tuesday by Human Rights Watch.
Former ISIS member gets life in prison for killing 5-year-old Yazidi girl
World News // 10 hours ago
Former ISIS member gets life in prison for killing 5-year-old Yazidi girl
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A German court on Tuesday convicted an Iraqi man on genocide and war crimes charges, over the death of a young girl he bought as a slave and ultimately killed by leaving her for hours in 120-degree heat.
Samsung to supply automotive chips to Volkswagen
World News // 11 hours ago
Samsung to supply automotive chips to Volkswagen
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced Tuesday that it would supply automotive chips to Volkswagen.
IOC official 'disappointed' in ongoing concern for Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai
World News // 11 hours ago
IOC official 'disappointed' in ongoing concern for Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A top Olympic official says people who concerned about the well-being of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai should stop speculating about a conspiracy over a recent video call between she and IOC chief Thomas Bach.
Japanese Prince Akishino slams media for negative coverage of Mako's marriage
World News // 13 hours ago
Japanese Prince Akishino slams media for negative coverage of Mako's marriage
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- During an event commemorating his 65th birthday on Tuesday, Japanese Crown Prince Akishino decried the negative media coverage of his daughter, former Princess Mako, over her controversial marriage last month.
Myanmar judge delays verdicts for Suu Kyi to hear from one more witness
World News // 13 hours ago
Myanmar judge delays verdicts for Suu Kyi to hear from one more witness
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A judge in Myanmar on Tuesday postponed some of the trial verdicts for ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to allow for more testimony from a senior member of Suu Kyi's political party.
British antitrust watchdog says Facebook's owner must sell Giphy
World News // 15 hours ago
British antitrust watchdog says Facebook's owner must sell Giphy
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog on Tuesday blocked Facebook's parent company from owning the GIF-sharing platform Giphy, saying the acquisition would give the platform too much social media power and stifle competition.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate Republicans stall National Defense Authorization Act
Senate Republicans stall National Defense Authorization Act
Report: Taliban executed more than 100 police, military officers after takeover
Report: Taliban executed more than 100 police, military officers after takeover
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
Tensions escalate in House over Rep. Boebert's 'Islamophobic' comments
Tensions escalate in House over Rep. Boebert's 'Islamophobic' comments
Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to review decision overturning Bill Cosby's conviction
Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to review decision overturning Bill Cosby's conviction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement