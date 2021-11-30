Opposition candidate Xiomara Castro elected Honduras' first female president

Xiomara Castro, of the opposition Libre Party, was elected the first female president of Honduras Tuesday night as National Party candidate Nasry Asfura announced his concession. Photo by Humberto Espinoza/EPA-EFE

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Honduras opposition candidate Xiomara Castro was elected the country's first female president Tuesday. Castro, the Libre Party candidate and the nation's former first lady, tweeted a photo of her meeting with National Party candidate Nasry Asfura as she said he had recognized her victory in the elections held on Sunday.

"People, I will not fail you!" Castro wrote. "With my promises, we will return to the democratic order."

Nasry Asfura Zablah, Candidato del PN, acepta la voluntad del pueblo, reconoce la victoria de Libre en alianza, y mi triunfo como Presidenta electa de HN. ¡Gracias! RELATED Report finds widespread sexual harassment in Australian parliament ¡Pueblo, no te voy a fallar! Con mis promesas retornaremos al orden democrático. pic.twitter.com/CN66kTcI5T— Xiomara Castro de Zelaya (@XiomaraCastroZ) December 1, 2021

In his concession speech, Asfura said he met with Castro and her family to acknowledge her election win.

"Now I want to say it publicly," he said. "That I congratulate her for her victory as president-elect, I hope that God illuminates and guides her so that her administration does the best for the benefit of all of us Hondurans, to achieve development and the desires for democracy."

Castro's election comes after the Biden administration in July designated former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa of the National Party and his wife, former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla Avila, for their involvement in "significant corruption" while in office, barring them from entry to the United States.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the election in a statement Tuesday night.

"The United States congratulates the people of Honduras on their election and Ximora Castro on her historic victory as Honduras' first female president," said Blinken. "We look forward to working with the next government of Honduras. We congratulate Hondurans for the high voter turnout, peaceful participation and active civil society engagement that marked this election, signaling an enduring commitment to the democratic process."