Advertisement
World News
Nov. 29, 2021 / 9:35 AM

Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state; Prince Charles visits

By Adam Schrader
1/6
Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state; Prince Charles visits
Prince Charles (C) arrives in Barbados on Sunday ahead of the nation's Independence Day celebrations. Photo courtesy of C. Pitt/Barbados Government Information Service/Facebook

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Barbados will become a republic on Tuesday -- removing Queen Elizabeth II as the head of state for the former British colony on the 55th anniversary of its independence.

Prince Charles arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport in Bridgetown on Sunday night ahead of celebrations and was greeted by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and President-elect Sandra Mason, the Barbados Government Information Service posted on Facebook.

Advertisement

Mason, 73, had served as the acting governor-general of Barbados -- the representative of the monarchy in Barbados under appointment from the queen. She was elected president by the country's Parliament in October.

The country announced its plans to become a parliamentary republic in September after gaining its independence in 1966. The decision marks the first time in almost 30 years that a nation has chosen to sever ties to the British crown after Mauritius did so in 1992.

RELATED Barbados to become republic, remove Queen Elizabeth II as head of state

"The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind," Mason said at the time, according to CNN.

Advertisement

Mottley has served as the prime minister of the nation's parliament since 2018.

The Prince of Wales and the country's new president will be honored during Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday with the Order of Freedom of Barbados -- the country's highest award.

RELATED Rihanna bonds with Nicki Minaj's son in new photos

Charles was expected to give a speech just after midnight Monday to Barbadians, assuring them that the United Kingdom's ties to Britain's oldest colony would remain strong, CNN reported.

"As your constitutional status changes, it was important to me that I should join you to reaffirm those things which do not change," Charles was expected to say during the speech.

"For example, the close and trusted partnership between Barbados and the United Kingdom as vital members of the Commonwealth; our common determination to defend the values we both cherish and to pursue the goals we share; and the myriad connections between the people of our countries-- through which flow admiration and affection, co-operation and opportunity -- strengthening and enriching us all."

RELATED Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance after back sprain

According to the country's website, the estimated population of Barbados in 2014 was 286,100. Barbadians largely support the country's move toward severing its ties with the British monarchy nearly 400 years after it was settled in 1627.

Advertisement

Verla De Peiza, president of the Democratic Labor Party, told the Washington Post that she viewed ending the constitutional monarchy like a child growing up.

"You're still living at home with your parents. At some point in time, you do move out," she said. "It doesn't mean that you stop speaking to your parents. But it also doesn't mean that you're seeking their counsel, that you're managed or financed by them."

Latest Headlines

Nuclear talks with Iran resume after six-month hiatus
World News // 38 minutes ago
Nuclear talks with Iran resume after six-month hiatus
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- For the first time in six months, discussions to revive the Iran nuclear deal began on Monday in Vienna.
Citing warm weather, Canada taps into maple syrup reserves
World News // 1 hour ago
Citing warm weather, Canada taps into maple syrup reserves
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Shorter harvest and high demand have led to Canada's decision to release 50% of its maple syrup reserves.
WHO: Omicron variant poised to spread quickly around world
World News // 2 hours ago
WHO: Omicron variant poised to spread quickly around world
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization has warned that the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus could lead to "severe consequences" in some parts of the world because of its ability to change and dodge efforts to block it.
WHO criticizes nations over Africa travel bans
World News // 5 hours ago
WHO criticizes nations over Africa travel bans
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization is calling on world leaders to follow the science in doing so, warning that such measures could put "a heavy burden" on lives and livelihoods.
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
World News // 20 hours ago
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The world is bracing for the effects of a worrisome new COVID-19 variant, called Omicron, with banning travel from South Africa, where is was first detected, including Israel banning all foreign visitors.
Canada confirms 2 cases of Omicron variant
World News // 11 hours ago
Canada confirms 2 cases of Omicron variant
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Health officials in Ontario on Sunday confirmed two cases of the spreading virus.
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
World News // 1 day ago
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit northern Peru in the Amazonas region early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Study and Peru's National Seismology Center.
Russian authorities arrest 5 in connection with deadly coal mine
World News // 1 day ago
Russian authorities arrest 5 in connection with deadly coal mine
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested five people on charges related to negligence in a Russian coal mine disaster that left more than 50 people dead.
PM: Japan to consider enemy base strike capability in defense strategy
World News // 1 day ago
PM: Japan to consider enemy base strike capability in defense strategy
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday Japan will consider enemy base strike capabilities to boost defense despite critics saying it violates the country's pacifist constitution.
3 dead amid days of rioting in Solomon Islands, police say
World News // 1 day ago
3 dead amid days of rioting in Solomon Islands, police say
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Three bodies were found in a burned-out building in Solomon Islands capital of Honiara after days of anti-government rioting, police said Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Trial to begin for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
Trial to begin for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement