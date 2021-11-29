Advertisement
World News
Nov. 29, 2021 / 11:34 AM

The Simpsons' episode censored in Hong Kong

By Clyde Hughes
The Simpsons' episode censored in Hong Kong
Matt Groening (C), the creator of the longest-running scripted show in television "The Simpsons," poses with two characters from the animated series, Bart Simpson (L) and Homer Simpson (R), on February 14, 2012. An episode mocking Chinese censorship has been censored in Hong Kong. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A 2005 episode of The Simpsons that mocked Chinese censorship appears to have been censored in Hong Kong.

The iconic animated series, which has been on the air for a quarter-century has not been shy about tackling sensitive subjects, but the episode, titled Goo Goo Gai Pan, may have been too much for Chinese media watchdogs.

Advertisement

The episode, in which the Simpsons travel to China to adopt a baby, shows the family stopping at Tiananmen Square, where hundreds of Chinese residents were killed and injured during pro-Democracy demonstrations in 1989.

The Simpsons find a sign that said, "On this site, in 1989, nothing happened," a joke squarely pointing to how Chinese officials have tried to censor all photos and information on the deadly protests.

RELATED Hong Kong court sends 20-year-old student activist to prison for pro-democracy work

In another part of the episode, the Simpsons visited the embalmed body of Chinese Communist Party founder Mao Zedong, and Homer Simpson quipped, "A little angel that killed 50 million people."

When the streaming service Disney+ launched in Hong Kong this month, the episode, which is the 12th episode in Season 16 of The Simpsons, was not available, according to Bloomberg.

Advertisement

"[This is the] first notable time an American streaming giant has censored content in Hong Kong," Kenny Ng, an associate professor at Hong Kong Baptist University, told Bloomberg. "Basically, the whole story is for streaming companies to be more tailored to a Chinese audience and to not offend the Chinese government."

RELATED Officials hunt down, kill wild boars in Hong Kong

The missing episode highlights growing censorship concerns in Hong Kong since the Chinese government's national security law was imposed last year after it brutally shut down anti-government protests that had lasted months.

Until then, Hong Kong, a former British colony, had enjoyed greater civil and social liberties not seen in the rest of the country since regaining control in 1997. The Chinese had promised such liberties would remain in place for 50 years after the takeover.

RELATED China's 'leftover women' using financial power to fight stigma of being single

Latest Headlines

Seoul launches commercial self-driving shuttle service
World News // 1 hour ago
Seoul launches commercial self-driving shuttle service
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- South Korea's capital city unveiled a commercial driverless car service Monday, the first step in an ambitious plan to bring autonomous vehicles into everyday life over the next five years.
Nissan to invest $17.6 billion in electric vehicles
World News // 1 hour ago
Nissan to invest $17.6 billion in electric vehicles
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- As automakers race to create and produce more electric vehicles, Nissan announced Monday that it will invest $17.6 billion in EV development over the next five years.
Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state; Prince Charles visits
World News // 3 hours ago
Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state; Prince Charles visits
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Barbados will become a republic on Tuesday -- removing Queen Elizabeth II as the head of state for the former British colony on the 55th anniversary of its independence.
Nuclear talks with Iran resume after six-month hiatus
World News // 3 hours ago
Nuclear talks with Iran resume after six-month hiatus
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- For the first time in six months, discussions to revive the Iran nuclear deal began on Monday in Vienna.
Citing warm weather, Canada taps into maple syrup reserves
World News // 4 hours ago
Citing warm weather, Canada taps into maple syrup reserves
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Shorter harvest and high demand have led to Canada's decision to release 50% of its maple syrup reserves.
WHO: Omicron variant poised to spread quickly around world
World News // 5 hours ago
WHO: Omicron variant poised to spread quickly around world
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization has warned that the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus could lead to "severe consequences" in some parts of the world because of its ability to change and dodge efforts to block it.
WHO criticizes nations over Africa travel bans
World News // 8 hours ago
WHO criticizes nations over Africa travel bans
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization is calling on world leaders to follow the science in doing so, warning that such measures could put "a heavy burden" on lives and livelihoods.
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
World News // 23 hours ago
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The world is bracing for the effects of a worrisome new COVID-19 variant, called Omicron, with banning travel from South Africa, where is was first detected, including Israel banning all foreign visitors.
Canada confirms 2 cases of Omicron variant
World News // 14 hours ago
Canada confirms 2 cases of Omicron variant
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Health officials in Ontario on Sunday confirmed two cases of the spreading virus.
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
World News // 1 day ago
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit northern Peru in the Amazonas region early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Study and Peru's National Seismology Center.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Trial to begin for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
Trial to begin for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Phil Saviano, advocate for survivors of abuse by Catholic priests, dies at 69
Phil Saviano, advocate for survivors of abuse by Catholic priests, dies at 69
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement