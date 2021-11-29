Advertisement
World News
Nov. 29, 2021 / 8:06 AM

Citing warm weather, Canada taps into maple syrup reserves

By UPI Staff
1/5
Citing warm weather, Canada taps into maple syrup reserves
Canada has released half of its maple syrup reserves. Photo courtesy of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Shorter harvest and high demand have led to Canada's decision to release 50% of its maple syrup reserves.

The Canadian government has announced that it would release almost 50 million pounds of syrup from its strategic reserve.

Advertisement

Quebec Maple Syrup Producers reported that output decreased by 24% in 2021.

Meanwhile, export sales fueled by the pandemic rose by 21% -- or 113.5 million pounds -- between January and September.

The group of 11,300 maple producers supplies more than 70% of the world's maple syrup. Their biggest customer is the United States, which accounts for 60% of Canada's export volume.

Warmer and shorter spring harvest seasons and demand overseas affected production this year. Trees are heavily reliant on the weather and must be a certain age before they can produce syrup.

They need freezing nights and warm days -- conditions that allow the sap to flow. The harvest season runs from February until the end of April, but warm weather cut the season short this year.

Climate change and logging pose threats and could impact the supply of healthy trees.

Spokesperson Helene Normandin said that the release is the largest since 2008 and 2009, when the group was forced to empty its reserves.

Advertisement

"We need to produce more maple syrup," she told Gizmodo. "The reserve is there to make sure that we are always able to sell and offer this product."

Read More

U.S. imposes further sanctions over Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline British expert: Omicron variant unlikely to seriously affect the vaccinated Canada confirms 2 cases of Omicron variant

Latest Headlines

Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state; Prince Charles visits
World News // 6 minutes ago
Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state; Prince Charles visits
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Barbados will become a republic on Tuesday -- removing Queen Elizabeth II as the head of state for the former British colony on the 55th anniversary of its independence.
Nuclear talks with Iran resume after six-month hiatus
World News // 39 minutes ago
Nuclear talks with Iran resume after six-month hiatus
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- For the first time in six months, discussions to revive the Iran nuclear deal began on Monday in Vienna.
WHO: Omicron variant poised to spread quickly around world
World News // 2 hours ago
WHO: Omicron variant poised to spread quickly around world
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization has warned that the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus could lead to "severe consequences" in some parts of the world because of its ability to change and dodge efforts to block it.
WHO criticizes nations over Africa travel bans
World News // 5 hours ago
WHO criticizes nations over Africa travel bans
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization is calling on world leaders to follow the science in doing so, warning that such measures could put "a heavy burden" on lives and livelihoods.
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
World News // 20 hours ago
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The world is bracing for the effects of a worrisome new COVID-19 variant, called Omicron, with banning travel from South Africa, where is was first detected, including Israel banning all foreign visitors.
Canada confirms 2 cases of Omicron variant
World News // 11 hours ago
Canada confirms 2 cases of Omicron variant
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Health officials in Ontario on Sunday confirmed two cases of the spreading virus.
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
World News // 1 day ago
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit northern Peru in the Amazonas region early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Study and Peru's National Seismology Center.
Russian authorities arrest 5 in connection with deadly coal mine
World News // 1 day ago
Russian authorities arrest 5 in connection with deadly coal mine
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested five people on charges related to negligence in a Russian coal mine disaster that left more than 50 people dead.
PM: Japan to consider enemy base strike capability in defense strategy
World News // 1 day ago
PM: Japan to consider enemy base strike capability in defense strategy
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday Japan will consider enemy base strike capabilities to boost defense despite critics saying it violates the country's pacifist constitution.
3 dead amid days of rioting in Solomon Islands, police say
World News // 1 day ago
3 dead amid days of rioting in Solomon Islands, police say
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Three bodies were found in a burned-out building in Solomon Islands capital of Honiara after days of anti-government rioting, police said Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Trial to begin for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
Trial to begin for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement