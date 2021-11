1/5

Iran's chief negotiator for the nuclear agreement, Ali Bagheri Kani (R), arrives for an Iran talks meeting in Vienna on Monday. Photo by Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- For the first time in six months, discussions to revive the Iran nuclear deal began on Monday in Vienna. Though it's the seventh round of meetings between the United States, China, Iran, Britain, France and Germany, it's the first time in half a year that world powers will meet. Advertisement

The deal will aim to restore a 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that gave Iran relief from economic sanctions while asking that Iran limit its nuclear program.

The Trump administration abandoned the pact in 2018, and that resulted in Iran ramping up machinery used to create nuclear fuel.

That administration cut off Iran's oil sales and threatened any company doing business with Iran would be cut off from business in the United States. These sanctions still are in place.

Iran's newly elected president, Ebrahim Raisi, has heightened his government's demands in new agreement talks following attacks on Iran's nuclear program. A year ago, a leading Iranian scientist was assassinated -- an attack believed to have originated in Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran has added to its enriched uranium supply well and breached the original deal. Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency have been denied access to Iran's nuclear sites.

