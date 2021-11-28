Advertisement
World News
Nov. 28, 2021 / 10:00 PM

Canada confirms 2 cases of Omicron variant

By Darryl Coote

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Days after the nation implemented stringent travel measures for travelers from seven southern African nations over growing concerns of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, health officials in Ontario on Sunday confirmed two cases of the spreading virus.

Christine Elliott, the deputy premier of Ontario and the province's minister of health, announced the confirmation in a statement, saying the two cases were reported in the capital Ottawa in individuals with recent travel from Nigeria.

Advertisement

The patients are in isolation, and case and contact management are underway by Ottawa Public Health, she said.

Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a separate statement he was aware of the cases.

RELATED Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19

"As the monitoring and testing continues with provinces and territories, it is expected that other cases of this variant will be found in Canada," he said. "I know that this new variant may seen concerning, but I want to remind Canadians that vaccination, in combination with public health and individual protective measures, is working to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in our communities."

On Friday, Duclos announced foreign nationals who have visited the southern African nations of South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Namibia within 14 days before arriving in Canada would not be permitted entry.

Advertisement

Little is known about the new variant named Omicron by the World Health Organization on Friday. In a statement, the WHO said "it is not yet clear" whether Omicron is more transmissible compared to other variants of COVID-19 nor if it causes more severe disease.

RELATED Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow

Preliminary evidence suggests there may be an increase risk of reinfection with Omicron and WHO is working with partners to understand what impact it may have on vaccines.

The Progressive Conservative Party-led province of Ontario has since Omicron's discovery called on the Liberal federal government to implement more stringent border control measures, which Elliott reiterated on Sunday.

"We continue to urge the federal government to take the necessary steps to mandate point-of-arrival testing for all travelers irrespective of where they're coming from to further protect against the spread of this new variant," she said.

RELATED U.S. State Department advises against travel to eight African countries

Since the virus was first discovered, a handful of nations have confirmed cases, including Britain, Denmark and Israel, among others.

The virus has yet to be detected in the United States.

Latest Headlines

Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
World News // 9 hours ago
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The world is bracing for the effects of a worrisome new COVID-19 variant, called Omicron, with banning travel from South Africa, where is was first detected, including Israel banning all foreign visitors.
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
World News // 14 hours ago
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit northern Peru in the Amazonas region early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Study and Peru's National Seismology Center.
Russian authorities arrest 5 in connection with deadly coal mine
World News // 1 day ago
Russian authorities arrest 5 in connection with deadly coal mine
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested five people on charges related to negligence in a Russian coal mine disaster that left more than 50 people dead.
PM: Japan to consider enemy base strike capability in defense strategy
World News // 1 day ago
PM: Japan to consider enemy base strike capability in defense strategy
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday Japan will consider enemy base strike capabilities to boost defense despite critics saying it violates the country's pacifist constitution.
3 dead amid days of rioting in Solomon Islands, police say
World News // 1 day ago
3 dead amid days of rioting in Solomon Islands, police say
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Three bodies were found in a burned-out building in Solomon Islands capital of Honiara after days of anti-government rioting, police said Saturday.
British expert: Omicron variant unlikely to seriously affect the vaccinated
World News // 1 day ago
British expert: Omicron variant unlikely to seriously affect the vaccinated
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A British expert who helped develop Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine said Saturday it is "extremely unlikely" the newly discovered Omicron variant will trigger a wave of serious illness among vaccinated people.
Omicron COVID-19 variant ID'ed in Britain, suspected in Germany
World News // 1 day ago
Omicron COVID-19 variant ID'ed in Britain, suspected in Germany
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Britain confirmed its first two cases of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant on Saturday, shortly after a German health official also reported the first likely case in that country.
2 killed as Storm Arwen batters Britain with high winds, rain, snow
World News // 1 day ago
2 killed as Storm Arwen batters Britain with high winds, rain, snow
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Two people died in northern Britain and tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Scotland remained without power Saturday after Storm Arwen battered the country with high winds.
Ex-chief of Brazil's Olympics committee sentenced to 30 years for vote-buying
World News // 2 days ago
Ex-chief of Brazil's Olympics committee sentenced to 30 years for vote-buying
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The former head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, Carlos Arthur Nuzman, was sentenced to 30 years and 11 months in prison for helping to operate a vote-buying scheme.
Airline makes history on journey to the 'end of the world'
World News // 2 days ago
Airline makes history on journey to the 'end of the world'
Charter airplane operator Hi Fly successfully landed an Airbus A340 on the frozen landscape of Antarctica for the first time.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private battle with cancer
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private battle with cancer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement