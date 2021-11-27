Advertisement
World News
Nov. 27, 2021 / 11:01 AM

British vaccine expert: Omicron variant not likely to affect immunized

By Don Jacobson
British vaccine expert: Omicron variant not likely to affect immunized
A traveler with a protective mask waits at the airport in Munich, Germany, on Saturday as the spread of the Omicron variant triggered travel restrictions to southern Africa. Photo by Philipp Guelland/EPA-EFE

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A British expert who helped develop Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine said Saturday it is "extremely unlikely" the newly discovered Omicron variant will trigger a wave of serious illness among vaccinated people.

Andrew Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, told the BBC he was cautiously optimistic that existing vaccines -- such as the one his Oxford team helped develop for AstraZeneca -- could be effective at preventing serious disease from the Omicron variant.

Advertisement

Global alarms have been raised over the characteristics of the variant's large number of mutations, "some of which are concerning," according to the World Health Organization.

The variant was first identified in Botswana this month, then was found in South Africa and has since turned up in Europe, including a suspected first case announced Saturday in Germany. In response, Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries have announced travel bans from the southern Africa region.

Scientists are racing to pin down its properties, such as whether it can bypass immune responses generated by existing vaccines and if it can cause more severe illnesses than other variants do, with results expected within weeks.

Advertisement

The variant has triggered alarm because it contains more than 30 changes to the spike protein characteristic to the SARS-CoV-2 protein that is the main target of the body's immune responses -- this could be linked to heightened infectivity and an increased ability to evade infection-blocking antibodies, the journal Nature reported.

But Pollard said most of Omicron's mutations are similar to those seen in previous variants, none of which have proved able to produce serious illness in vaccinated people.

"Despite those mutations existing in other variants, the vaccines have continued to prevent serious disease as we've moved through Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta," he said.

"At least from a speculative point of view, we have some optimism that the vaccine should still work against a new variant for serious disease but really we need to wait several weeks to have that confirmed.

"It's extremely unlikely that a reboot of a pandemic in a vaccinated population like we saw last year is going to happen," he added.

Likewise, British-based health analyst Dr. John Campbell told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle Saturday that Omicron is "not likely to completely invalidate vaccines."

Advertisement

"It might reduce the efficacy but it's looking like the vaccines will continue to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death in the vast majority of cases," Campbell said.

"The good news is that [vaccine] manufacturers assure us they are able to genetically tweak their vaccines quite quickly," he added. "It's quite reasonable to assume that they can get a vaccine that is more specific to the Omicron variant within two months."

Latest Headlines

3 dead amid days of rioting in Solomon Islands, police say
World News // 19 minutes ago
3 dead amid days of rioting in Solomon Islands, police say
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Three bodies were found in a burned-out building in Solomon Islands capital of Honiara after days of anti-government rioting, police said Saturday.
Omicron COVID-19 variant is likely in Germany, health official says
World News // 1 hour ago
Omicron COVID-19 variant is likely in Germany, health official says
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A German official said Saturday he suspects the first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has reached the country.
2 killed as Storm Arwen batters Britain with high winds, rain, snow
World News // 2 hours ago
2 killed as Storm Arwen batters Britain with high winds, rain, snow
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Two people died in northern Britain and tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Scotland remained without power Saturday after Storm Arwen battered the country with high winds.
Ex-chief of Brazil's Olympics committee sentenced to 30 years for vote-buying
World News // 14 hours ago
Ex-chief of Brazil's Olympics committee sentenced to 30 years for vote-buying
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The former head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, Carlos Arthur Nuzman, was sentenced to 30 years and 11 months in prison for helping to operate a vote-buying scheme.
Airline makes history on journey to the 'end of the world'
World News // 15 hours ago
Airline makes history on journey to the 'end of the world'
Charter airplane operator Hi Fly successfully landed an Airbus A340 on the frozen landscape of Antarctica for the first time.
Vaccine companies testing efficacy against COVID-19 Omicron variant
World News // 16 hours ago
Vaccine companies testing efficacy against COVID-19 Omicron variant
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Pharmaceutical companies announced plans Friday to test their COVID-19 vaccines' efficacy against the newly designated Omicron variant of the virus.
U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan, China responds dismissively
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan, China responds dismissively
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A delegation of five U.S. lawmakers visited Taiwan on a two-day trip to meet with the island's leaders despite calls from the Chinese government to cancel the trip.
COVID-19 strain Omicron named 'variant of concern,' EU, U.S. to restrict travel
World News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 strain Omicron named 'variant of concern,' EU, U.S. to restrict travel
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The WHO on Friday said a new strain of COVID-19, which originated in South Africa and has been named Omicron, is a "variant of concern," while the European Union and United States moved to block travel to the region.
1 rescuer found alive after Russia coal mine explosion
World News // 22 hours ago
1 rescuer found alive after Russia coal mine explosion
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A rescuer at Russia's collapsed Listvyazhnaya coal mine who went missing was found alive Friday, an official said.
Zelensky says Russia is planning coup against Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky says Russia is planning coup against Ukraine
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday Russia is trying to recruit mining and steel tycoon Rinat Akhmetov in a planned coup against him early next week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Airline makes history on journey to the 'end of the world'
Airline makes history on journey to the 'end of the world'
Vaccine companies testing efficacy against COVID-19 Omicron variant
Vaccine companies testing efficacy against COVID-19 Omicron variant
Biden administration calls for overhaul of oil, gas leasing on federal lands
Biden administration calls for overhaul of oil, gas leasing on federal lands
Zelensky says Russia is planning coup against Ukraine
Zelensky says Russia is planning coup against Ukraine
Charles Moose, police chief at center of response to D.C. sniper attacks, dead at 68
Charles Moose, police chief at center of response to D.C. sniper attacks, dead at 68
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement