Advertisement
World News
Nov. 26, 2021 / 10:01 AM

Zelensky says Russia is planning coup against Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
Zelensky says Russia is planning coup against Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with journalists in Kiev, Ukraine on October 10, 2019. He charged Friday that Russia is planning a coup against him. File Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday Russia is trying to recruit mining and steel tycoon Rinat Akhmetov in a planned coup against him early next week.

In a news conference with local and international media, Zelensky said Russia has planned the coup for Dec. 1-2 but offered no other details. The Ukrainian president had previously started a campaign to lessen the influence of oligarchs like Akhmetov over certain sectors of the economy.

Advertisement

"I believe [Akhmetov] is being dragged into the war against Ukraine," Zelensky said, according to the Washington Post. "This will be a big mistake, because it is impossible to fight against the people, against the president elected by the people of Ukraine."

Moscow spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected Zelensky's claims of a planned coup.

RELATED U.S. imposes further sanctions over Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline

"Russia has never had any plans to take part. Russia generally never engages in such matters," Peskov said, according to Russian state-run media TASS.

Last week, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called out Russia for placing "large and unusual concentrations of Russian forces close to Ukraine's border" and demanded it stop "any further provocation or aggressive actions."

Advertisement

Zelensky said then that nearly 100,000 Russian soldiers had gathered in Crimea near the Ukrainian border.

RELATED Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also warned Russia about its Ukrainian border build-up earlier in November.

"We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook," Blinken said on Nov. 10, according to The New York Times. "Any escalatory or aggressive actions would be of great concern to the United States."

RELATED Neighbors Germany, Poland, Czech Republic fuel Europe COVID-19 surge

Latest Headlines

EU poised to end travel to South Africa over new COVID-19 variant
World News // 2 hours ago
EU poised to end travel to South Africa over new COVID-19 variant
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday the body will call for ending travel to southern African due to an outbreak of a new coronavirus variant.
UAE general elected head of Interpol comes under fire by human rights groups
World News // 14 hours ago
UAE general elected head of Interpol comes under fire by human rights groups
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The newly elected head of a global police agency has come under criticism for turning a blind eye to reports of torture while serving as a general for the United Arab Emirates.
U.K. enacts travel ban as new COVID-19 variant catches attention of public health officials
World News // 15 hours ago
U.K. enacts travel ban as new COVID-19 variant catches attention of public health officials
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Britain has banned travel from six African countries as a precaution against a new COVID-19 variant that's being closely monitored by the World Health Organization.
Russian coal mine accident leaves 52 dead, including six rescuers
World News // 23 hours ago
Russian coal mine accident leaves 52 dead, including six rescuers
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The death toll from a fire and explosion in a Russian coal mine Thursday rose to more than 50 people as authorities opened a criminal probe into the incident.
Czech president hospitalized again after testing positive for COVID-19
World News // 18 hours ago
Czech president hospitalized again after testing positive for COVID-19
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Amid surging COVID-19 cases, Czech Republic President Miloš Zeman is again in the hospital after contracting the virus.
French fishermen to block English Channel ferry ports, tunnel in protest
World News // 19 hours ago
French fishermen to block English Channel ferry ports, tunnel in protest
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- French fishermen will block ferry traffic into the English Channel's ports and the entrance to the Channel Tunnel starting on Friday as tensions over post-Brexit fishing rights continue to escalate.
France opens COVID-19 booster shots to all adults amid infection surge
World News // 21 hours ago
France opens COVID-19 booster shots to all adults amid infection surge
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- France announced Thursday that any adult will be able to access COVID-19 booster shots as health officials stepped up their battle against a sharp rise in "fifth wave" infections.
Rare Roman mosaic depicting The Iliad found in British farm field
World News // 22 hours ago
Rare Roman mosaic depicting The Iliad found in British farm field
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A rare Roman mosaic depicting Homer's The Iliad has been discovered in a British farm field, marking one of the most remarkable finds of its kind, researchers announced Thursday.
European Commission says boosters needed for COVID pass
World News // 23 hours ago
European Commission says boosters needed for COVID pass
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Thursday announced a proposed amendment to the European Union's "COVID pass," under which it would expire nine months after the last vaccine dose.
European Union approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11
World News // 1 day ago
European Union approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The European Union's health regulatory agency on Thursday issued approvals the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in ravine in rural Alabama
Hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in ravine in rural Alabama
Rare Roman mosaic depicting The Iliad found in British farm field
Rare Roman mosaic depicting The Iliad found in British farm field
Australia sends police, troops to riot-torn Solomon Islands
Australia sends police, troops to riot-torn Solomon Islands
New Jersey police officer charged over accusations of hitting pedestrian, taking body home
New Jersey police officer charged over accusations of hitting pedestrian, taking body home
U.K. enacts travel ban as new COVID-19 variant catches attention of public health officials
U.K. enacts travel ban as new COVID-19 variant catches attention of public health officials
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement