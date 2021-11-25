Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 25, 2021 / 3:02 AM

WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'

By Darryl Coote
WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday warned that those inoculated against the virus may not take precautions to prevent getting infected with COVID-19. File Photo by World Health Organization/TWITTER

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said it is concerned about people inoculated against COVID-19 developing a false sense of security as the pandemic surges in Europe.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during his opening remarks to a media briefing on the pandemic in Geneva on Wednesday that vaccines work but they do not fully prevent the transmission of the virus.

Advertisement

"In many countries and communities, we are concerned about a false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic, and that people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions," he said. "If you are vaccinated, you have a much lower risk of severe disease and death, but you are still at risk of being infected, and of infecting others."

The warning came as the pandemic deepens in Europe, where 60% of COVID-19 deaths last week were reported, he said.

RELATED Study: Pandemic doubled need for inpatient care of eating disorders

On Tuesday, the WHO warned that the death toll in Europe could explode by more than 700,000 over the winter to 2.2 million lives lost to the pandemic.

The health authority credits the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, governments suggesting that COVID-19 is no longer an emergency by easing pandemic mitigating measures and large numbers of communities still unvaccinated for the surge.

Advertisement

WHO data states that more than 53% of eligible Europeans are fully vaccinated against the virus, but Tedros on Wednesday urged them to continue to take precautions to prevent getting infected and infecting others, including wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, avoiding crowds, meeting people outside or in well-ventilated spaces.

RELATED Feds deploy 2 medical teams to Michigan amid spiking COVID-19 cases

"While Europe is again the epicenter of the pandemic, no country of region is out of the woods," he said. It's important for all countries to surge their capacities now to ensure the right measures are in place to aver the worst consequences of any future waves."

RELATED Canada becomes 1st nation to fully approve Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Latest Headlines

Sweden's first woman prime minister resigns within hours of appointment
World News // 1 hour ago
Sweden's first woman prime minister resigns within hours of appointment
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Sweden's first woman prime minster resigned within hours of being appointed the leader of the Scandinavian country after her party's budget proposal failed to gain approval.
Human Rights Watch: Houthi rebels 'indiscriminately' fired on Yemen civilians
World News // 4 hours ago
Human Rights Watch: Houthi rebels 'indiscriminately' fired on Yemen civilians
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Human Rights Watch on Wednesday said that Houthi rebels have "indiscriminately" fired on populated areas of Yemen, killing and displacing civilians.
Sweden's first female prime minister resigns hours after being voted in
World News // 10 hours ago
Sweden's first female prime minister resigns hours after being voted in
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Magdalena Andersson resigned from office hours after being voted in as Sweden's first female prime minister Wednesday.
T-Mobile to pay $19.5M settlement over outage, missed 911 calls
World News // 10 hours ago
T-Mobile to pay $19.5M settlement over outage, missed 911 calls
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- T-Mobile has agreed to pay $19.5 million to settle a Federal Communications Commission investigation into a 12-hour 911 outage in June 2020 that caused problems for tens of thousands of emergency calls.
Lebanon-Saudi crisis deepens, with no solution in sight
World News // 10 hours ago
Lebanon-Saudi crisis deepens, with no solution in sight
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Lebanon's emerging crisis with Saudi Arabia and some Gulf countries is deepening, with not enough internal efforts being exerted or Arab mediation in sight to help resolve it, diplomatic and political sources said.
Canada becomes 1st nation to fully approve Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
World News // 12 hours ago
Canada becomes 1st nation to fully approve Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The one-dose COVID-19 vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson has received full authorization in Canada, which is the first country to give the shot full approval, the company said Wednesday.
More than 2 dozen migrants die in English Channel
World News // 13 hours ago
More than 2 dozen migrants die in English Channel
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- More than two dozen migrants trying to sail the English Channel to Britain died after their boat capsized off the coast of France, officials said Wednesday.
London police say officers who shared pics of dead sisters guilty of 'shameful' misconduct
World News // 14 hours ago
London police say officers who shared pics of dead sisters guilty of 'shameful' misconduct
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- London's Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday that a review has found that two former officers were guilty of gross misconduct for sharing photographs of the bodies of two women who were killed last year.
Court gives soccer star Karim Benzema 1-year suspended sentence for sex tape scheme
World News // 14 hours ago
Court gives soccer star Karim Benzema 1-year suspended sentence for sex tape scheme
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A French court on Wednesday gave soccer star Karim Benzema a suspended one-year jail sentence for trying to blackmail a teammate with a sex tape several years ago.
Germany set to unveil new coalition government, end era of Angela Merkel
World News // 16 hours ago
Germany set to unveil new coalition government, end era of Angela Merkel
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Germany's new governing coalition is set to be announced Wednesday, formally ending the era of Chancellor Angela Merkel and making her Christian Democratic Union the opposition party for the first time in over a decade.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden administration blacklists 27 companies over national security concerns
Biden administration blacklists 27 companies over national security concerns
La Niña expected to shape conditions at U.S. ski resorts for 2021-22 season
La Niña expected to shape conditions at U.S. ski resorts for 2021-22 season
U.S. draws anger from China for inviting Taiwan to democracy summit next month
U.S. draws anger from China for inviting Taiwan to democracy summit next month
Georgia jury finds 3 men guilty of murder of Ahmaud Arbery
Georgia jury finds 3 men guilty of murder of Ahmaud Arbery
Broadway actor arrested in Jan. 6 riots after authorities identify Michael Jackson jacket
Broadway actor arrested in Jan. 6 riots after authorities identify Michael Jackson jacket
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement