Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 24, 2021 / 1:36 PM

More than 2 dozen migrants die in English Channel

By Clyde Hughes
More than 2 dozen migrants die in English Channel
British Prime Minister Boris said he was appalled to hear that more than a dozen migrants died in the English Channel trying to reach Britain. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- More than two dozen migrants trying to sail the English Channel to Britain died after their boat capsized off the coast of France, officials said Wednesday.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the incident happened off the Calais coast, claiming it may have been organized by human smugglers.

Advertisement

"The shipwreck that occurred in the channel is a tragedy," Castex said on Twitter, translated by The New York Times. French media said the death toll may be as high as 27.

Annick Girardin, France's minister for maritime affairs, said a search was underway Wednesday afternoon that included a British patrol ship along with Belgian and British helicopters.

RELATED Migrant dies, others captured trying to swim around border fence into U.S.

Natacha Bouchart, the mayor of Calais, told French media the incident was a "human tragedy that I regret and that I've been fearing ever since I was elected," according to the New York Times.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "appalled" by the incident, according to The Guardian.

"I just want to say that I'm shocked and appalled and deeply saddened by the loss of life at sea in the Channel," he said.

RELATED On This Day: Ferry sinks off Tanzania, killing nearly 200

"I think the details are still coming in but more than 20 people have lost their lives. My thoughts and sympathies are first of all with the victims and their families.

Advertisement

"It's an appalling thing that they have suffered. But I also want to say that this disaster underscores how dangerous it is to cross the Channel in this way."

Care4Calais, a charity assisting refugees in northern France, called for a "need [for] a modern system of safe, legal routes enabling refugees to apply for asylum in the UK."

RELATED Rescuers save dozens of migrants after their boat sinks off Greece

"After today's tragedy, the UK asylum system must surely be regarded as intolerable by all reasonable people. On behalf of those who have died, we again urge the government to scrap its anti-refugee bill and introduce a fair, modern system now. For humanity's sake," the charity said on Twitter.

Latest Headlines

Canada becomes 1st nation to fully approve Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
World News // 22 minutes ago
Canada becomes 1st nation to fully approve Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The one-dose COVID-19 vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson has received full authorization in Canada, which is the first country to give the shot full approval, the company said Wednesday.
London police say officers who shared pics of dead sisters guilty of 'shameful' misconduct
World News // 1 hour ago
London police say officers who shared pics of dead sisters guilty of 'shameful' misconduct
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- London's Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday that a review has found that two former officers were guilty of gross misconduct for sharing photographs of the bodies of two women who were killed last year.
Court gives soccer star Karim Benzema 1-year suspended sentence for sex tape scheme
World News // 2 hours ago
Court gives soccer star Karim Benzema 1-year suspended sentence for sex tape scheme
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A French court on Wednesday gave soccer star Karim Benzema a suspended one-year jail sentence for trying to blackmail a teammate with a sex tape several years ago.
Germany set to unveil new coalition government, end era of Angela Merkel
World News // 3 hours ago
Germany set to unveil new coalition government, end era of Angela Merkel
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Germany's new governing coalition is set to be announced Wednesday, formally ending the era of Chancellor Angela Merkel and making her Christian Democratic Union the opposition party for the first time in over a decade.
Collins Dictionary chooses 'NFT' as its word of the year for 2021
World News // 4 hours ago
Collins Dictionary chooses 'NFT' as its word of the year for 2021
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Collins Dictionary said on Wednesday that the "convergence of money and the Internet" in 2021 led it to choose "NFT" as its word of the year.
South Korea's COVID-19 cases hit all-time high
World News // 10 hours ago
South Korea's COVID-19 cases hit all-time high
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- South Korea topped 4,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time ever on Wednesday as breakthrough and critical cases continued to surge, causing government officials to consider tightening virus control measures.
WHO: Europe's death toll this winter could climb by 700,000
World News // 10 hours ago
WHO: Europe's death toll this winter could climb by 700,000
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization is warning the death toll to COVID-19 in Europe could explode by more than 700,000 this winter as the pandemic continues to deepen in the region.
New Zealand unveils plan to re-open borders starting early January
World News // 16 hours ago
New Zealand unveils plan to re-open borders starting early January
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- New Zealand announced Wednesday that starting early next year it will be re-opening its borders in phases to vaccinated Kiwis and other travelers and then eventually to foreign nationals.
Einstein manuscript with theory of relativity notes sells for $13M at auction
World News // 17 hours ago
Einstein manuscript with theory of relativity notes sells for $13M at auction
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A 54-page manuscript by Albert Einstein and Michele Besso that led to the theory of relativity sold for $13 million in an auction in Paris on Tuesday.
Italy's antitrust authority fines Apple, Amazon $230 million
World News // 1 day ago
Italy's antitrust authority fines Apple, Amazon $230 million
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Italy's antitrust authority fined Apple and Amazon $230 million on Tuesday after finding that Amazon blocked some resellers from selling Apple and Apple-owned Beats kits.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dollar Tree will increase prices to $1.25 starting in December
Dollar Tree will increase prices to $1.25 starting in December
Missouri Judge exonerates Kevin Strickland after 43 years in prison
Missouri Judge exonerates Kevin Strickland after 43 years in prison
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, family says
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, family says
Waukesha, Wis., parade crash death toll rises to six; suspect appears in court
Waukesha, Wis., parade crash death toll rises to six; suspect appears in court
Italy's antitrust authority fines Apple, Amazon $230 million
Italy's antitrust authority fines Apple, Amazon $230 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement