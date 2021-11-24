Canada becomes 1st nation to fully approve Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine, produced by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen, had previously only achieved emergency authorization in Canada. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE
The vaccine, produced by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen, had previously only achieved emergency authorization in Canada.
"We are delighted by Health Canada's decision to approve the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine" Mathai Mammen, head of Janssen Research & Development, said in a statement.
"As vaccination rates continue to climb, a vaccine that prevents severe disease and protects against COVID-related hospitalization and death will help ease the strain on healthcare systems and is an important option for people in Canada and around the world."
The approval is for all adults over 18. Its safety and effectiveness in people under 18 has not yet been established.
There have been 1.7 million COVID-19 cases and almost 30,000 deaths in Canada to date, according to Johns Hopkins University.
A little over 76% of the Canadian population have been fully vaccinated.