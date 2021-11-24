Trending
World News
Nov. 24, 2021 / 2:41 PM

Canada becomes 1st nation to fully approve Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

By Megan Hadley
The vaccine, produced by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen, had previously only achieved emergency authorization in Canada. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The one-dose COVID-19 vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson has received full authorization in Canada, which is the first country to give the shot full approval, the company said Wednesday.

Johnson & Johnson said the approval was based on a final-stage study that demonstrated the vaccine is 85% effective beginning 28 days after the single dose.

The vaccine, produced by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen, had previously only achieved emergency authorization in Canada.

"We are delighted by Health Canada's decision to approve the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine" Mathai Mammen, head of Janssen Research & Development, said in a statement.

The approval for the Johnson & Johnson shot is for all adults over 18. Its safety and effectiveness in people under 18 has not yet been established. File Photo by Szilard Koszticsak/EPA-EFE

"As vaccination rates continue to climb, a vaccine that prevents severe disease and protects against COVID-related hospitalization and death will help ease the strain on healthcare systems and is an important option for people in Canada and around the world."

The approval is for all adults over 18. Its safety and effectiveness in people under 18 has not yet been established.

There have been 1.7 million COVID-19 cases and almost 30,000 deaths in Canada to date, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A little over 76% of the Canadian population have been fully vaccinated.

This month, Canada gave emergency authorization for Pfizer's vaccine in children 5-11 and booster doses for those over 18.

