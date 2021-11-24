Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 24, 2021 / 10:26 PM

Human Rights Watch: Houthi rebels 'indiscriminately' fired on Yemen civilians

By Daniel Uria
Human Rights Watch: Houthi rebels 'indiscriminately' fired on Yemen civilians
Human Rights Watch on Wednesday said that Houthi rebels have "indiscriminately" fired on populated areas of Yemen, killing and displacing civilians. File Photo by Yahya Ahrab/EPA-EFE

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Houthi rebels in Yemen have fired into the Marib governorate, killing and displacing civilians, Human Rights Watch said Wednesday.

The New York-based human rights organization said the rebel group has "fired artillery and ballistic missiles indiscriminately into populated areas" of Marib since September as part of the fighting between Houthi forces and the Yemeni government, killing civilians including women and children.

Advertisement

"Civilians and displaced people in Marib have been caught in the crosshairs for nearly two years, some suffering severe deprivation," said Afrah Nasser, Yemen researcher at Human Rights Watch. "The Houthis' repeated indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas and blocking humanitarian aid have become a shameful pattern and add to the group's dismal human rights record."

Human Rights Watch said October was the deadliest month in Marib in years as more than 100 civilians including children were killed or wounded, adding that witnesses said Houthi forces besieged 35,000 inhabitants of al-Abdiyah for at least three weeks, blocking civilians from leaving or entering and denying entry to food, fuel and other commodities.

RELATED Lebanon-Saudi crisis deepens, with no solution in sight

Multiple international aid agencies on Nov. 3 expressed concern over the humanitarian situation as an aid worker with the Yemeni government's Executive Unit for the Management of Displaced Persons Camps said thousands of families are still trapped in Marib as Houthi forces block roads, restrict transportation and attack fleeing civilians.

Advertisement

"Humanitarian needs in Marib city far outstrip current humanitarian capacity on the ground. The city hosts hugely crowded IDP camps, an over-stretched public service and healthcare system, fragile city infrastructure and an increasingly vulnerable host community," they wrote.

On Tuesday, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and ranking member Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, urged U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to secure the release of U.S. embassy staff detained in Yemen.

RELATED Yemen rebels say they've struck Saudi oil refineries, airports, other targets

"The Houthis' actions are a clear violation of international law and basic principles of human rights," they wrote. "We must respond robustly to these provocations to prevent such abuses in the future."

RELATED U.S. sanctions Houthi leader over seizure of assets

Latest Headlines

Sweden's first female prime minister resigns hours after being voted in
World News // 5 hours ago
Sweden's first female prime minister resigns hours after being voted in
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Magdalena Andersson resigned from office hours after being voted in as Sweden's first female prime minister Wednesday.
T-Mobile to pay $19.5M settlement over outage, missed 911 calls
World News // 5 hours ago
T-Mobile to pay $19.5M settlement over outage, missed 911 calls
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- T-Mobile has agreed to pay $19.5 million to settle a Federal Communications Commission investigation into a 12-hour 911 outage in June 2020 that caused problems for tens of thousands of emergency calls.
Lebanon-Saudi crisis deepens, with no solution in sight
World News // 6 hours ago
Lebanon-Saudi crisis deepens, with no solution in sight
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Lebanon's emerging crisis with Saudi Arabia and some Gulf countries is deepening, with not enough internal efforts being exerted or Arab mediation in sight to help resolve it, diplomatic and political sources said.
Canada becomes 1st nation to fully approve Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
World News // 7 hours ago
Canada becomes 1st nation to fully approve Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The one-dose COVID-19 vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson has received full authorization in Canada, which is the first country to give the shot full approval, the company said Wednesday.
More than 2 dozen migrants die in English Channel
World News // 9 hours ago
More than 2 dozen migrants die in English Channel
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- More than two dozen migrants trying to sail the English Channel to Britain died after their boat capsized off the coast of France, officials said Wednesday.
London police say officers who shared pics of dead sisters guilty of 'shameful' misconduct
World News // 9 hours ago
London police say officers who shared pics of dead sisters guilty of 'shameful' misconduct
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- London's Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday that a review has found that two former officers were guilty of gross misconduct for sharing photographs of the bodies of two women who were killed last year.
Court gives soccer star Karim Benzema 1-year suspended sentence for sex tape scheme
World News // 10 hours ago
Court gives soccer star Karim Benzema 1-year suspended sentence for sex tape scheme
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A French court on Wednesday gave soccer star Karim Benzema a suspended one-year jail sentence for trying to blackmail a teammate with a sex tape several years ago.
Germany set to unveil new coalition government, end era of Angela Merkel
World News // 11 hours ago
Germany set to unveil new coalition government, end era of Angela Merkel
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Germany's new governing coalition is set to be announced Wednesday, formally ending the era of Chancellor Angela Merkel and making her Christian Democratic Union the opposition party for the first time in over a decade.
Collins Dictionary chooses 'NFT' as its word of the year for 2021
World News // 12 hours ago
Collins Dictionary chooses 'NFT' as its word of the year for 2021
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Collins Dictionary said on Wednesday that the "convergence of money and the Internet" in 2021 led it to choose "NFT" as its word of the year.
South Korea's COVID-19 cases hit all-time high
World News // 18 hours ago
South Korea's COVID-19 cases hit all-time high
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- South Korea topped 4,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time ever on Wednesday as breakthrough and critical cases continued to surge, causing government officials to consider tightening virus control measures.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden administration blacklists 27 companies over national security concerns
Biden administration blacklists 27 companies over national security concerns
La Niña expected to shape conditions at U.S. ski resorts for 2021-22 season
La Niña expected to shape conditions at U.S. ski resorts for 2021-22 season
U.S. draws anger from China for inviting Taiwan to democracy summit next month
U.S. draws anger from China for inviting Taiwan to democracy summit next month
Georgia jury finds 3 men guilty of murder of Ahmaud Arbery
Georgia jury finds 3 men guilty of murder of Ahmaud Arbery
South Korea's COVID-19 cases hit all-time high
South Korea's COVID-19 cases hit all-time high
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement