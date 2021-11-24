Germany set to unveil new coalition government, end era of Angela Merkel

Scholz is expected to be formally elected by German Parliament sometime around Dec. 8 after the coalition negotiates their roles in the new government alliance.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a joint news conference with U.S. President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 15. She is stepping down as chancellor. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI
The Free Democrats, led by Christian Lindner, have largely succeeded in their effort to free taxes in many areas. The Greens, led by Alena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, failed on a campaign promise to impose speed limits on certain freeways.
Holger Schmieding, chief economist of Berenberg Bank, said the coalition is more liberal than it was, but no one should expect any progressive changes after Merkel's conservative tenure.
"The new government will essentially be one of continuity, not change," Schmieding told The New York Times. "All those who were hoping that this would be the start of something completely different will be disappointed."