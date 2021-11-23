Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 23, 2021 / 8:20 AM

Chinese gov't says concern over safety of tennis player Peng Shuai 'maliciously hyped'

By UPI Staff
Chinese gov't says concern over safety of tennis player Peng Shuai 'maliciously hyped'
Peng Shuai, a former No. 1 doubles player, has been seen sparingly since she accused Beijing's former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault on November 2. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- China's foreign ministry on Tuesday waded into the debate over Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, saying that advocates and organizations have been "maliciously hyping" and politicizing concerning her well-being.

Concern for Peng's safety gradually increased over a period of almost three weeks after she accused, on social media, former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. Peng wasn't seen or heard from around the time she made the post on Nov. 2 to when she reappeared last weekend for a video call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

Advertisement

Although she was seen during the video call, some advocates have continued to express concern about Peng's safety. Some are considering a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing over the matter.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a press briefing Tuesday that Peng has also attended some public events recently.

RELATED Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai tells IOC in video call she is safe

"I hope certain people will cease malicious hyping, let alone politicization," Zhao said, according to The Guardian.

Tennis stars like Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams have joined an online campaign with the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai in an effort to support the star, who is a former No. 1 doubles player.

Advertisement

Mentions of Peng have been mostly censored in China since the controversy began with her accusation involving Zhang.

RELATED WTA threatens to pull out of China over disappearance of tennis ace Peng Shuai

The IOC reported after her call with Bach that Peng was safe, but some have questioned whether the top Olympic body helped stage the call to dissuade calls for a boycott of the Winter Games, which begin in February.

China says the issue is an ideological conflict between China and the West.

RELATED Tianjin Open: Maria Sharapova coasts to semis

Latest Headlines

Dozens dead after tour bus catches fire on highway in Bulgaria
World News // 1 hour ago
Dozens dead after tour bus catches fire on highway in Bulgaria
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Dozens of tourists were killed in Bulgaria on Tuesday, including several children, when their chartered bus collided with something on the highway and caught fire, authorities said.
Chun Doo-hwan, ex-South Korean dictator, dies at 90
World News // 4 hours ago
Chun Doo-hwan, ex-South Korean dictator, dies at 90
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Former South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan, a general who seized power in a 1979 military coup and brutally suppressed a pro-democracy uprising in the city of Gwangju a year later, died Tuesday at his home in Seoul.
South Korean entertainment company acquires 'La La Land' producer
World News // 15 hours ago
South Korean entertainment company acquires 'La La Land' producer
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM announced it has agreed to purchase Hollywood film studio Endeavor Content, which produced global hit La La Land.
Kenya restricts travel, services to those unvaccinated for COVID-19
World News // 19 hours ago
Kenya restricts travel, services to those unvaccinated for COVID-19
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- In a new measure to slow the spread of COVID-19, health officials in Kenya will limit access to government services, including revenue, transport, ports, immigration and education agencies to those who are unvaccinated.
UNICEF launches plan to pay Afghan teachers, if agency gets funding
World News // 20 hours ago
UNICEF launches plan to pay Afghan teachers, if agency gets funding
WASHINGTON, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- UNICEF launched a plan this month that aims to pay teachers' salaries in Afghanistan without going through the Taliban-run government.
Netanyahu trial: Former spokesman says bribery plot hatched at secret meeting
World News // 20 hours ago
Netanyahu trial: Former spokesman says bribery plot hatched at secret meeting
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A spokesman for former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered his delayed testimony in Netanyahu's corruption trial on Monday, and described a secret meeting that focused on a bribery plot.
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev cruises to another five-year term
World News // 21 hours ago
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev cruises to another five-year term
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has won re-election in a runoff vote by taking about two-thirds of all ballots, keeping him in power for another five years.
Far-right lawmaker, liberal activist advance to runoff in Chile presidential election
World News // 23 hours ago
Far-right lawmaker, liberal activist advance to runoff in Chile presidential election
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Chilean voters next month will choose their next president from two candidates -- one, a conservative lawmaker and military hawk, and the other a former student activist who would be the country's youngest leader.
Haiti gang releases 2 of 17 abducted U.S., Canadian missionaries
World News // 1 day ago
Haiti gang releases 2 of 17 abducted U.S., Canadian missionaries
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- About a month after they were abducted by a gang in Haiti, two of 17 Christian aid missionaries have been released on the Caribbean island, officials say.
Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday
World News // 1 day ago
Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Germany is facing a "national emergency" with record coronavirus infections while neighbor Austria will become the first western European nation Monday to enter a nationwide lockdown.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Suspect in Wisconsin parade crash was involved in 'domestic disturbance'
Police: Suspect in Wisconsin parade crash was involved in 'domestic disturbance'
U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass total for 2020
U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass total for 2020
Target says it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day -- from now on
Target says it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day -- from now on
Peter Welch to run for Senate seat in Vermont vacated by Patrick Leahy
Peter Welch to run for Senate seat in Vermont vacated by Patrick Leahy
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31 million to 'House of Cards' studio
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31 million to 'House of Cards' studio
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement