Chinese gov't says concern over safety of tennis player Peng Shuai 'maliciously hyped'

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- China's foreign ministry on Tuesday waded into the debate over Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, saying that advocates and organizations have been "maliciously hyping" and politicizing concerning her well-being.
Concern for Peng's safety gradually increased over a period of almost three weeks after she accused, on social media, former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. Peng wasn't seen or heard from around the time she made the post on Nov. 2 to when she reappeared last weekend for a video call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.