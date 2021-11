Emergency personnel are seen at the site of a bus fire near Bosnek, Bulgaria, early on Tuesday. Photo by Vassil Donev/EPA-EFE

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Dozens of tourists were killed in Bulgaria on Tuesday, including several children, when their chartered bus collided with something on the highway and caught fire, authorities said. Officials said the bus was one of four traveling from Turkey to North Macedonia when the accident occurred in western Bulgaria. Advertisement

At least 45 people died, including a dozen children. The driver was among the dead.

Seven passengers survived and were hospitalized in good condition.

Bulgarian Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov called the accident "terrifying," and said that the bodies were "clustered inside" and "burnt to ash."

North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said it was a "huge tragedy."

Police are still investigating the cause, but it appears that the bus collided with a highway barrier before it caught fire.

"Human mistake by the driver or a technical malfunction are the two initial versions for the accident," Bulgarian investigative service chief Borislav Sarafov told CNN.

One survivor said the passengers were asleep when the collision occurred. Some people in the back of the bus broke a window and escaped.