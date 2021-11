A police officer is seen in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The group of 17 missionaries were abducted about a month ago by an armed Haitian gang. File Photo by Bahare Khodabande/EPA

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- About a month after they were abducted by a gang in Haiti, two of 17 Christian aid missionaries have been released on the Caribbean island, officials say. The missionaries were kidnapped by the Haitian 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. The group includes 16 U.S. missionaries and on Canadian. There are several children in the group, including an infant. Advertisement

Christian Aid Ministries, the group's U.S.-based aid organization, announced on Sunday that two of the missionaries had been released.

"We have learned that two of the hostages in Haiti were released," the organization said in a statement.

"Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for."

The group of missionaries were travelling in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, when they were abducted. Days later, the gang demanded a ransom of $1 million to return the missionaries.

Christian Aid Ministries did not specify which of the missionaries had been released or why they were freed from captivity.

"While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the fifteen people who are still being held," the group said.

