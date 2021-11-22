Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 22, 2021 / 8:38 AM

Far-right lawmaker, liberal activist advance to runoff in Chile presidential election

By UPI Staff
Far-right lawmaker, liberal activist advance to runoff in Chile presidential election
Far-right presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast speaks to supporters on Sunday in Santiago, Chile, after learning that he will participate in a runoff election on December 19. Photo by Elvis Gonzalez/EPA-EFE

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Chilean voters next month will choose their next president from two candidates -- one, a conservative lawmaker and military hawk, and the other a former student activist who would be the country's youngest modern president.

Jose Antonio Kast and Gabriel Boric won most of the votes in Chile's presidential election on Sunday, but neither won a majority of votes needed to win the presidency outright.

Advertisement

In a field of several candidates, Kast won about 28% and Boric 26%. Because neither candidate won 50% of the vote, there will be a runoff election on Dec. 19.

Kast is a devout Catholic and member of Chile's far-right Republican Party who has in the past defended Santiago's military dictatorship. His campaign focused mostly on immigration, security and conservative social values. He opposes same-sex marriage and abortion.

Boric, 35, is a member of the Social Convergence Party, a former student leader who supports social liberties. If elected, he would be Chile's youngest president in modern history.

Outgoing President Sebastian Pinera was impeached this month over the Pandora Papers scandal, but was acquitted in the Senate. Having already served two four-year terms, he is barred from running for re-election.

Advertisement

Protests in 2019 over inequality and the rising cost of living spurred delegates to start drafting a new Constitution in July. The coronavirus pandemic has also created shifts in Chile's political landscape.

Read More

Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday Neighbors Germany, Poland, Czech Republic fuel Europe COVID-19 surge Dozens of nations agree at COP26 to end use of coal power by 2040s

Latest Headlines

Haiti gang releases 2 of 17 abducted U.S., Canadian missionaries
World News // 2 hours ago
Haiti gang releases 2 of 17 abducted U.S., Canadian missionaries
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- About a month after they were abducted by a gang in Haiti, two of 17 Christian aid missionaries have been released on the Caribbean island, officials say.
Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday
World News // 18 hours ago
Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Germany is facing a "national emergency" with record coronavirus infections while neighbor Austria will become the first western European nation Monday to enter a nationwide lockdown.
One Israeli killed, 4 hurt in Jerusalem's Old City; Palestinian suspect dead
World News // 23 hours ago
One Israeli killed, 4 hurt in Jerusalem's Old City; Palestinian suspect dead
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Israeli police on Sunday fatally shot a Palestinian gunman who shot dead an Israeli man and seriously wounded four others in Old Jerusalem, officials said.
Mexican authorities find 600 migrants transported in trailers in Veracruz
World News // 17 hours ago
Mexican authorities find 600 migrants transported in trailers in Veracruz
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Some 600 migrants were found being transported in trailers through the Mexican state of Veracruz on Friday, authorities said.
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai tells IOC in video call she is safe
World News // 19 hours ago
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai tells IOC in video call she is safe
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The International Olympic Committee on Sunday said Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told President Thomas Bach she is safe in a video call after she made accusations of sexual assault against Beijing's former vice premier.
Sudan reaches deal to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok
World News // 20 hours ago
Sudan reaches deal to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Sudan's military and civilian government on Sunday reached a deal to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok after he was detained in a coup on Oct. 25.
Amazon India target of police probe into marijuana smuggling
World News // 1 day ago
Amazon India target of police probe into marijuana smuggling
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Police in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh say they've brought charges against executives of Amazon India for allegedly using the company's e-commerce market to smuggle marijuana.
Yemen rebels say they've struck Saudi oil refineries, airports, other targets
World News // 1 day ago
Yemen rebels say they've struck Saudi oil refineries, airports, other targets
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Yemen's Houthi rebels said they used 14 drones to attack targets in Saudi Arabia including Aramco oil refineries and King Abdullah airport in Jeddah.
Death toll rises to 4 in British Columbia flooding
World News // 1 day ago
Death toll rises to 4 in British Columbia flooding
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The death toll from torrential rains, flooding and mudslides in Canada's westernmost province, British Columbia, has risen to four people.
Fire billows smoke, scorches building near famous opera house in Paris
World News // 1 day ago
Fire billows smoke, scorches building near famous opera house in Paris
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A large fire broke out in an office building Saturday morning near the Place de l'Opéra, a famous opera house in Paris.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 killed after SUV rams into Wisconsin Christmas Parade
5 killed after SUV rams into Wisconsin Christmas Parade
Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday
Germany faces record COVID cases, Austrian lockdowns Monday
Police: 80 ransack California department store, 3 arrested
Police: 80 ransack California department store, 3 arrested
Disney World halts vaccine mandate; cases, hospitalizations rising in Michigan
Disney World halts vaccine mandate; cases, hospitalizations rising in Michigan
Controversial NYC Theodore Roosevelt statue to be relocated
Controversial NYC Theodore Roosevelt statue to be relocated
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement