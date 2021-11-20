Advertisement
Nov. 20, 2021 / 4:03 PM

Yemen rebels say they've struck Saudi oil refineries, airports, other targets

By Jake Thomas
Houthi supporters shout slogans and hold up guns during a rally against the Saudi-led war and blockade imposed on Yemen, in Sanaa, Yemen in August. Rebels said Saturday they used drones to strike important targets in Saudi Arabia. File photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Yemen's Houthi rebels said they used 14 drones to attack targets in Saudi Arabia including Aramco oil refineries and King Abdullah airport in Jeddah.

Yahya Saree, spokesman for the rebels, said on Twitter that the drones also targeted King Khalid base in Riyadh, Abha International Airport, as well as Abha, Jizan and Najran. Saree did not say what sort of damage the attacks caused.

The Iran-backed rebels carried out the attacks in response to the "escalation of aggression" by Saudi Arabia, he said.

"The armed forces will face escalation with escalation until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted," Saree said.

The Houthi rebels, aligned with the country's Shiite minority, have been waging a long-standing civil war against Yemen's government. In 2014, the rebels took control of Yemen's capital city, Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition has made advances and said it destroyed 13 Houthi military targets in Sanaa, Marib and Saada, reports Bloomberg. The targets included weapons depots, air defense systems and drone communication systems.

The Houthis launched an offensive in February to recapture the Marib, an oil-rich province that is the last stronghold of the U.N.-recognized government in North Yemen, reports Bloomberg.

President Joe Biden said in February that the United States, an ally of Saudi Arabia, would be ending support for military operations in Yemen

Latest Headlines

Death toll rises to 4 in British Columbia flooding
World News // 34 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 4 in British Columbia flooding
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The death toll from torrential rains, flooding and mudslides in Canada's westernmost province, British Columbia, has risen to four people.
Fire billows smoke, scorches building near famous opera house in Paris
World News // 1 hour ago
Fire billows smoke, scorches building near famous opera house in Paris
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A large fire broke out in an office building Saturday morning near the Place de l'Opéra, a famous opera house in Paris.
Tens of thousands in Austria protest COVID-19 restrictions
World News // 1 hour ago
Tens of thousands in Austria protest COVID-19 restrictions
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of people in Austria marched through the capital Saturday to protest government restrictions implemented to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dutch police open fire amid COVID-19 protest violence
World News // 6 hours ago
Dutch police open fire amid COVID-19 protest violence
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Dutch police opened fire on people protesting pandemic-related restrictions in Rotterdam, injuring at least two people, law enforcement officials said Saturday.
Japan announces $490B stimulus package, direct payments
World News // 1 day ago
Japan announces $490B stimulus package, direct payments
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday announced a new $490 billion stimulus package to assist individuals and local governments dealing with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canada authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11
World News // 1 day ago
Canada authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Canada's top health regulator on Friday approved Pfizer's scaled-down COVID-19 vaccine dose for children between 5 and 11, following U.S. officials who authorized the shot last month.
Germany's popular Christmas market in Bavaria canceled over COVID-19
World News // 1 day ago
Germany's popular Christmas market in Bavaria canceled over COVID-19
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Germany's popular Christmas market at Nuremberg has been canceled because of rising cases of COVID-19, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder announced Friday.
Rolls-Royce claims 3 world records with electric plane that flew 387 mph
World News // 1 day ago
Rolls-Royce claims 3 world records with electric plane that flew 387 mph
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Rolls-Royce said on Friday that it's claiming three new world records, including one for fastest all-electric vehicle in the world -- an aircraft that it said flew close to 400 mph.
British police say Liverpool bomb could have been far more deadly
World News // 1 day ago
British police say Liverpool bomb could have been far more deadly
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- British authorities said Friday that the terrorist attack at a Liverpool hospital early this week could have been much worse and killed many more people than just the suicide bomber.
WTA threatens to pull out of China over disappearance of tennis ace Peng Shuai
World News // 1 day ago
WTA threatens to pull out of China over disappearance of tennis ace Peng Shuai
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Women's Tennis Association says it's planning to cut ties with China if it doesn't respond adequately to the disappearance of Chinese star Peng Shuai after she made accusations of sexual assault.
