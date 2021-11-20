Amazon India target of police probe into marijuana smuggling

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Police in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh say they've brought charges against executives of Amazon India for allegedly using the company's e-commerce market to smuggle marijuana.
The charges are the latest in an ongoing investigation by the Madhya Pradesh police into the alleged smuggling that's resulted in multiple arrests, reports The Times of India. Police have found inconsistencies in the response from Amazon India and officials have complained the company has been uncooperative with the investigation.