Advertisement
World News
Nov. 20, 2021 / 7:08 PM

Amazon India target of police probe into marijuana smuggling

By Jake Thomas
Amazon India target of police probe into marijuana smuggling
Police in central India allege Amazon India has been used for marijuana smuggling. Courtesy Jon Russell/flickr

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Police in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh say they've brought charges against executives of Amazon India for allegedly using the company's e-commerce market to smuggle marijuana.

The charges are the latest in an ongoing investigation by the Madhya Pradesh police into the alleged smuggling that's resulted in multiple arrests, reports The Times of India. Police have found inconsistencies in the response from Amazon India and officials have complained the company has been uncooperative with the investigation.

Advertisement

"The company is earning hugely from this country and they have a social responsibility towards citizens," Manoj Singh, a local police official told the paper. "We had sent our team to their offices but nothing much happened. They are shifting the onus. We have emailed notices to the authorities concerned."

Police last week arrested two men alleged to have used Amazon India to smuggle 44 pounds of marijuana, reports TechCrunch. However, police haven't said how many executives have been arrested.

A spokesperson for the company told TechCrunch that the company complies with all applicable laws and doesn't allow illegal products to be listed.

"However, in case sellers list such products, as an intermediary, we take strict action as may be required under the law, when the same is highlighted to us," the company said in a statement. "The issue was notified to us and we are currently investigating it. We assure full co-operation and support required to Investigating Authorities and Law Enforcement agencies with ongoing investigations and ensure full compliance to applicable laws."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Yemen rebels say they've struck Saudi oil refineries, airports, other targets
World News // 3 hours ago
Yemen rebels say they've struck Saudi oil refineries, airports, other targets
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Yemen's Houthi rebels said they used 14 drones to attack targets in Saudi Arabia including Aramco oil refineries and King Abdullah airport in Jeddah.
Death toll rises to 4 in British Columbia flooding
World News // 3 hours ago
Death toll rises to 4 in British Columbia flooding
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The death toll from torrential rains, flooding and mudslides in Canada's westernmost province, British Columbia, has risen to four people.
Fire billows smoke, scorches building near famous opera house in Paris
World News // 4 hours ago
Fire billows smoke, scorches building near famous opera house in Paris
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A large fire broke out in an office building Saturday morning near the Place de l'Opéra, a famous opera house in Paris.
Tens of thousands in Austria protest COVID-19 restrictions
World News // 4 hours ago
Tens of thousands in Austria protest COVID-19 restrictions
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of people in Austria marched through the capital Saturday to protest government restrictions implemented to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dutch police open fire amid COVID-19 protest violence
World News // 9 hours ago
Dutch police open fire amid COVID-19 protest violence
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Dutch police opened fire on people protesting pandemic-related restrictions in Rotterdam, injuring at least two people, law enforcement officials said Saturday.
Japan announces $490B stimulus package, direct payments
World News // 1 day ago
Japan announces $490B stimulus package, direct payments
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday announced a new $490 billion stimulus package to assist individuals and local governments dealing with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canada authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11
World News // 1 day ago
Canada authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Canada's top health regulator on Friday approved Pfizer's scaled-down COVID-19 vaccine dose for children between 5 and 11, following U.S. officials who authorized the shot last month.
Germany's popular Christmas market in Bavaria canceled over COVID-19
World News // 1 day ago
Germany's popular Christmas market in Bavaria canceled over COVID-19
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Germany's popular Christmas market at Nuremberg has been canceled because of rising cases of COVID-19, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder announced Friday.
Rolls-Royce claims 3 world records with electric plane that flew 387 mph
World News // 1 day ago
Rolls-Royce claims 3 world records with electric plane that flew 387 mph
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Rolls-Royce said on Friday that it's claiming three new world records, including one for fastest all-electric vehicle in the world -- an aircraft that it said flew close to 400 mph.
British police say Liverpool bomb could have been far more deadly
World News // 1 day ago
British police say Liverpool bomb could have been far more deadly
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- British authorities said Friday that the terrorist attack at a Liverpool hospital early this week could have been much worse and killed many more people than just the suicide bomber.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Portland, Ore., police declare riot in Kyle Rittenhouse protests
Portland, Ore., police declare riot in Kyle Rittenhouse protests
Dutch police open fire amid COVID-19 protest violence
Dutch police open fire amid COVID-19 protest violence
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes testifies in her wire fraud trial
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes testifies in her wire fraud trial
Judge denies mistrial in Ahmaud Arbery case
Judge denies mistrial in Ahmaud Arbery case
Biden nominates two to USPS board of governors, replacing DeJoy allies
Biden nominates two to USPS board of governors, replacing DeJoy allies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement