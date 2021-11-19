Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 19, 2021 / 8:03 AM

In surprise move, India PM Narendra Modi pulls unpopular farming laws

By UPI Staff
1/4
In surprise move, India PM Narendra Modi pulls unpopular farming laws
Indian farmers celebrate on Friday at a protest along the Delhi Uttar Pradesh Boarder in India, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that three agriculture reform laws will be repealed by end of November. Photo by Harish Tyagi/EPA-EFE

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise, nationally televised announcement on Friday to say that he's withdrawing a set of controversial agriculture laws that have spurred major protests from farmers and inflicted a blow on Modi's popularity.

The laws were passed and implemented last year, when Modi said they established much-needed reforms to modernize and stabilize India's agricultural sector.

Advertisement

Farmers, however, have opposed the "black laws" -- saying that they effectively forced them to begin selling their crops as lower prices and threaten their livelihoods. They also bar farmers from seeking relief in court.

During the televised address Friday, Modi said that the laws will be repealed by the end of November.

RELATED Worshippers descend on India's Yamuna River despite toxic foam

The decision is one of Modi's most significant policy reversals since he took office seven years ago.

"While apologizing to the nation, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that maybe something was lacking in our efforts that we could not explain the truth to some of our farmer brothers," Modi said in his address.

"Let us make a fresh start."

RELATED Torrential rains trigger deadly flooding in Sri Lanka, India

Police fire tear gas to disperse farmer protesters at the New Delhi and Haryana Sindhu border in India on November 27, 2020. File Photo by Rajat Gupta/EPA-EFE

One of the main effects of the reforms is that they shifting the sale of farm goods to a free market and ended guaranteed pricing. Farmers protested the laws in great numbers, arguing that their lives basically are left at mercy of big corporations.

Advertisement

In some of the protests, Indian farmers blocked roadways with tractors and boulders and squatted along highways.

The agriculture laws, however, have cost Modi politically with the farming community. Some observers see his move Friday as, at least in part, a bid to win back some political capital.

RELATED Hospital fire in India kills at least 11 in COVID-19 ICU

Modi's move came ahead of key elections that are approaching in some areas of India, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

"This is about Uttar Pradesh and Punjab elections and the fact that a decision that brought farmers to the streets kept them there for an entire year," one analyst told NDTV.

It's estimated that farmers represent almost 60% of India's population of about 1.4 billion.

Latest Headlines

U.S. officials charge two Iranians over disinformation in 2020 election
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S. officials charge two Iranians over disinformation in 2020 election
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- An indictment unsealed Thursday in New York charges two Iranians with a cyber-enabled disinformation and threat campaign aiming to sway the 2020 presidential election in Donald Trump's favor.
Iraqis flying home from Belarus as migrant camps cleared
World News // 21 hours ago
Iraqis flying home from Belarus as migrant camps cleared
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Some 430 Iraqi citizens, a fraction of the thousands who have massed at the border of Poland and Belarus in recent months, were flying back to Iraq from Minsk aboard an Iraqi Airways jet Thursday.
Military assists in rescue efforts amid British Columbia floods
World News // 17 hours ago
Military assists in rescue efforts amid British Columbia floods
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Canadian government has deployed military personnel to assist with rescue and recovery operations in British Columbia after floods and landslides slammed the province.
Disney+ struggles in South Korea in first week after launch
World News // 17 hours ago
Disney+ struggles in South Korea in first week after launch
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Co. received a lukewarm response to its Disney+ streaming service in the first week after its launch in South Korea.
Officials hunt down, kill wild boars in Hong Kong
World News // 18 hours ago
Officials hunt down, kill wild boars in Hong Kong
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Officials in Hong Kong lured seven wild boars down a hillside to capture and kill them after one bit a police officer last week.
Tourists caught drinking in Colosseum after dark, hit with heavy fine
World News // 18 hours ago
Tourists caught drinking in Colosseum after dark, hit with heavy fine
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Two Americans were caught trespassing in the Colosseum and sharing a beer.
Philippines condemns China for blocking vessels in South China Sea
World News // 19 hours ago
Philippines condemns China for blocking vessels in South China Sea
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The foreign secretary for the Philippines on Thursday told the Chinese government to "back off" after its Coast Guard vessels blocked two Philippine supply boats in the South China Sea.
British watchdog opens investigation into donations tied to Prince Charles' charity
World News // 19 hours ago
British watchdog opens investigation into donations tied to Prince Charles' charity
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A British watchdog said Thursday that it has begun an investigation into reports that donations made to Prince Charles' foundation instead ended up at a foundation created by a Saudi billionaire.
Taiwan opens de facto embassy in Lithuania, despite pressure from China
World News // 23 hours ago
Taiwan opens de facto embassy in Lithuania, despite pressure from China
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The geopolitical row between China and Taiwan took a step further on Thursday when Taipei opened a de facto embassy in the Baltic nation of Lithuania, something that Beijing had previously warned against.
'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk: World is facing 'limits of capitalism'
World News // 23 hours ago
'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk: World is facing 'limits of capitalism'
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Hwang Dong-hyuk, director of hit Netflix series "Squid Game," said Thursday he made the show to raise questions about a capitalist that makes many "feel like they are standing on a cliff every day."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Frozen vials labeled 'smallpox' found at Pennsylvania research lab
Frozen vials labeled 'smallpox' found at Pennsylvania research lab
'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk: World is facing 'limits of capitalism'
'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk: World is facing 'limits of capitalism'
Officials hunt down, kill wild boars in Hong Kong
Officials hunt down, kill wild boars in Hong Kong
Taiwan opens de facto embassy in Lithuania, despite pressure from China
Taiwan opens de facto embassy in Lithuania, despite pressure from China
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt commutes prisoner's sentence hours before planned execution
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt commutes prisoner's sentence hours before planned execution
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement