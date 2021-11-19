Rolls-Royce claims 3 world records with electric plane that flew 623 mph

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Rolls-Royce said on Friday that it's claiming three new world records, including one for fastest all-electric vehicle in the world -- an aircraft that it said flew 623 mph.

The company said its electric "Spirit of Innovation" plane reached the record speed during a recent run.

Rolls-Royce, which is a different entity from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said that three sets of record data were submitted to be recognized by the Federation Aeronautique Internationale.

Rolls-Royce said the "Spirit of Innovation" holds records for aircraft hitting a top speed of 345 mph over nearly two miles, reaching 330 mph over three miles and climbing 9,800 feet in 202 seconds.

Our #ACCEL team have made history as the #SpiritOfInnovation reached speeds of 345.4 mph, to beat the record for an all-electric plane. Read more here: https://t.co/N5AVV3FP9g #NetZero pic.twitter.com/nmeMiykRD3— Rolls-Royce (@RollsRoyce) November 19, 2021

The aircraft was created in conjunction with powertrain supplier YASA and Electroflight in the Accelerating the Electrification of Flight project.

Fifty-percent of the project was funded by the Aerospace Technology Institute along with the British government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Innovate U.K.

The aircraft took its inaugural flight in September.