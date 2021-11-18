Trending
Nov. 18, 2021 / 10:51 AM

Iraqis flying home from Belarus as migrant camps cleared

By Rich Klein
Migrants from Iraq wait for am Iraqi Airways flight to Baghdad at the National Airport outside Minsk, Belarus on Thursday. Photo by Andrei Pokumeiko/EPA-=EFE

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Some 430 Iraqi citizens, a fraction of the thousands who have massed at the border of Poland and Belarus in recent months, were flying back to Iraq from Minsk aboard an Iraqi Airways jet Thursday.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that the camps inhabited by migrants were being cleared by the Belarusian government.

Those encampments at the border of Poland and Belarus have been the site of violent clashes between the migrants and Polish security forces this week amid a months-long crisis. On Wednesday, Belarus began moving the migrants to a warehouse from the freezing outdoors.

On Thursday, the Iraqi government began to repatriate citizens from Belarus who requested to leave, CNN reported.

Hundreds of migrants remained near the Bruzgi-Kuźnica border crossing, where a dozen Polish troops were injured Tuesday in clashes between security forces and some migrants. State-run media in Belarus said the Polish forces used water cannons to sprayed a yellow liquid at the refugees.

About 7,000 migrants remain in Belarus, the Washington Post reported.

The border has attracted thousands of migrants from the Middle East to the area since Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko over the summer encouraged them to cross the border into Poland and the European Union. NATO last week described the crisis as "artificially created by Belarus" and endangering people's lives for political purposes.

Polish and EU officials say Lukashenko intentionally stoked the crisis, encouraging the migrants to enter Poland to ratchet up pressure on the EU for economic sanctions leveled over various abuses by Minsk's authoritarian regime.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki earlier this month described the situation as "a war in which civilians and the media are ammunition." And Wedneday, he added: "We must have the strength, will and the ability to act effectively against the Belarusian regime -- both on the side of Poland and the whole European Union."

On Thursday, the G7 Foreign Ministers condemned the actions of Belarus.

"We call on the regime to cease immediately its aggressive and exploitative campaign in order to prevent further deaths and suffering," the group said in a statement. "International organizations need to be provided with immediate and unhindered access to deliver humanitarian assistance. The actions of the Belarusian regime are an attempt to deflect attention from its ongoing disregard for international law, fundamental freedoms and human rights, including those of its own people."

German digital bank N26 to shut down U.S. accounts, operations
World News // 1 hour ago
German digital bank N26 to shut down U.S. accounts, operations
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Online German bank N26 said Thursday that it will close down operations in the United States in less than two months, meaning that its 500,000 U.S. customers will no longer be able to use their accounts come January.
Taiwan opens de facto embassy in Lithuania, despite pressure from China
World News // 3 hours ago
Taiwan opens de facto embassy in Lithuania, despite pressure from China
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The geopolitical row between China and Taiwan took a step further on Thursday when Taipei opened a de facto embassy in the Baltic nation of Lithuania, something that Beijing had previously warned against.
'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk: World is facing 'limits of capitalism'
World News // 3 hours ago
'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk: World is facing 'limits of capitalism'
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Hwang Dong-hyuk, director of hit Netflix series "Squid Game," said Thursday he made the show to raise questions about a capitalist that makes many "feel like they are standing on a cliff every day."
Nearly a dozen migrants suffocate in 'horrific' conditions off Libya coast
World News // 4 hours ago
Nearly a dozen migrants suffocate in 'horrific' conditions off Libya coast
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Nearly a dozen migrants who were crammed onto a wooden boat for hours ended up suffocating and were found off the coast of Libya, a medical charity said.
B.C. declares state of emergency amid mass flooding; thousands evacuated
World News // 13 hours ago
B.C. declares state of emergency amid mass flooding; thousands evacuated
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- British Columbia declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as torrential rains over the last few days have trigged mudslides, killing one person though officials warn the death toll is expected to rise.
British stealth jet crashes into ocean from HMS Queen Elizabeth
World News // 20 hours ago
British stealth jet crashes into ocean from HMS Queen Elizabeth
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Taking off from the Royal Navy ship HMS Queen Elizabeth early Wednesday, an F-35 stealth jet crashed into the Mediterranean Sea.
Top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken begins five-day Africa tour in Kenya
World News // 22 hours ago
Top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken begins five-day Africa tour in Kenya
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has begun a postponed official visit to Africa to demonstrate support for the continent amid an ongoing health emergency and civil violence in multiple nations there.
Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance after back sprain
World News // 23 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance after back sprain
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth appeared publicly at Windsor Castle on Wednesday for her first in-person engagement after missing the Remembrance Sunday service over the weekend because of a sprained back.
Severe COVID-19 cases surge in South Korea under eased restrictions
World News // 1 day ago
Severe COVID-19 cases surge in South Korea under eased restrictions
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- South Korea has seen a spike in breakthrough and severe COVID-19 cases, raising concerns about hospital capacity and prompting officials to speed up a booster vaccination rollout.
Belarus shelters hundreds of refugees after clashes at border with Poland
World News // 1 day ago
Belarus shelters hundreds of refugees after clashes at border with Poland
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Polish and European Union officials were hopeful Wednesday that a mounting crisis at the Poland-Belarus border may soon de-escalate after officials on the Belarusian side began taking some of the refugees away.
