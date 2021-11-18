Philippines condemns China for blocking vessels in South China Sea

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The foreign secretary for the Philippines on Thursday told the Chinese government to "back off" after its Coast Guard vessels blocked two Philippine supply boats in the South China Sea.
"The acts of the Chinese Coast Guard vessels are illegal," Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said in a statement posted to Twitter by the Department of Foreign Affairs. "China has no law enforcement rights in and around these areas, They must take heed and back off. This failure to exercise self-restraint threatens the special relationship between the Philippines and China that President Rodrigo R. Duterte and President Xi Jinping."