Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Two Americans were caught trespassing into the Colosseum and sharing a beer. Italian police caught the tourists -- ages 24 and 25 -- who broke into the Colosseum after dark. They climbed high railings and walked up to the second level of the building before sitting on one of the arches that point outwards to the city. Advertisement

People walking by noticed the pair drinking beer and called the police. They were picked up, escorted out of the Colosseum, and charged a $900 fine.

During the early hours of Monday morning, some people noticed two young men drinking beer in the Colosseum, facing outwards on the second level," Rome's carabinieri police force told CNN. "They alerted a police car nearby, which then stopped the two young men on Via dei Fori Imperiali."

The Colosseum has been broken into and vandalized in the past. A couple was fined $900 in August for cavorting in a famous fountain. Last year, a 32-year-old man from Ireland was caught carving his initials into a pillar, and young German girl was caught doing the same thing a month later.

In 2014, a Russian tourist was fined $22,600 for carving the letter "K" into the Colosseum walls.

Earlier this year, two American tourists were handed life sentences for murdering a policeman.

The Colosseum, which was completed in 80 A.D. by Emperor Titus, welcomes about 6 million visitors each year.