Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 17, 2021 / 7:56 AM

Underground camera finds 2 bodies from 2010 New Zealand mine disaster

By Clyde Hughes
Underground camera finds 2 bodies from 2010 New Zealand mine disaster
People gather to remember the 29 victims of the Pike River coal mine tragedy at a public memorial service in Greymouth, New Zealand, on November 19, 2011. File Photo by Ross Setford/EPA

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- More than a decade after New Zealand's deadliest coal mine disaster in modern history trapped and killed nearly three dozen men, authorities said Wednesday that underground cameras have located at least two of the miners' bodies.

Twenty-nine miners became trapped deep in the Pike River coal mine after an explosion on Nov. 19, 2010. Their bodies have never been recovered, partly because they are believed to be located in a deep part of the mine where dangerous methane gases have accumulated.

Advertisement

The explosion was New Zealand's deadliest mining disaster since 1914.

Wednesday, authorities said the two bodies were found while the underground camera was taking images last week through a new borehole.

RELATED Penguin found 1,800 miles from home on New Zealand beach

Police Superintendent Pete Read said the remains, however, are probably unrecoverable because they are located in the "most remote" part of the coal mine.

"It's a really stark reminder of the pain, of the loss but they add to a picture of investigation and hopefully they'll go towards getting some answers to the families," Read said, according to The Guardian.

Pike River recovery minister Andrew Little said the discovery could give officials some new clues as to why the blast occurred. Two additional miners were underground when the explosion happened, but they were close enough to walk out and received only minor injuries.

Advertisement
RELATED New Zealand woman 'held hostage by a possum'

An investigation into the disaster has been open for years and at least three people were initially charged in relation to the explosion, but no one was ever convicted in connection with the explosion and the miners' deaths.

A royal commission ruled in 2012 that warnings over the safety of the mine were ignored and government regulators failed to carry out proper inspections. The mine was sealed shortly after the explosion.

RELATED Neighbors Germany, Poland, Czech Republic fuel Europe COVID-19 surge

Latest Headlines

Amazon to stop accepting British Visa credit cards for payments in January
World News // 1 hour ago
Amazon to stop accepting British Visa credit cards for payments in January
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Online retail giant Amazon said on Wednesday that it will stop accepting British-issued Visa credit card payments in two months, due to a dispute over high transaction fees it says Visa charges.
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to cease-fire following day of intense fighting
World News // 10 hours ago
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to cease-fire following day of intense fighting
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a Russia-brokered cease-fire Tuesday evening following hours of intense fighting along their disputed border.
Polish forces, migrants clash at Belarusian border
World News // 13 hours ago
Polish forces, migrants clash at Belarusian border
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Polish military and migrants attempting to cross the border from Belarus clashed Tuesday as tensions escalated between Minsk and the European Union.
Officials weigh lockdown for New Delhi as pollution levels skyrocket
World News // 17 hours ago
Officials weigh lockdown for New Delhi as pollution levels skyrocket
Officials in India are debating the need to institute a lockdown for New Delhi as northern regions of the country remain blanketed by a thick layer of toxic smog.
Military Myanmar gov't charges deposed leader Suu Kyi with election fraud, 'lawlessness'
World News // 18 hours ago
Military Myanmar gov't charges deposed leader Suu Kyi with election fraud, 'lawlessness'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Myanmar's official electoral commission says it will prosecute ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and more than a dozen other political leaders over last year's election that directly led to the military coup.
Hundreds stung by scorpions in Egypt due to bad weather, officials say
World News // 19 hours ago
Hundreds stung by scorpions in Egypt due to bad weather, officials say
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people in Egypt have been stung by scorpions in recent days and hospitals are stocking anti-venom to treat them, due to bad weather that's forced the creatures from their normal habitats.
Kuwaiti carrier Jazeera to buy 28 planes in Airbus' 'neo' class
World News // 20 hours ago
Kuwaiti carrier Jazeera to buy 28 planes in Airbus' 'neo' class
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Kuwaiti carrier Jazeera Airways has agreed to buy more than two dozen airplanes from French manufacturer Airbus, the companies said Tuesday on the third day of the Dubai Air Show.
Israel court delays key witness against Netanyahu in corruption trial
World News // 21 hours ago
Israel court delays key witness against Netanyahu in corruption trial
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Testimony from a key witness in the corruption trial of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was delayed Tuesday for a week so that defense attorneys can examine new evidence.
Pfizer to allow generic COVID-19 pill production for low-income countries
World News // 22 hours ago
Pfizer to allow generic COVID-19 pill production for low-income countries
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Pfizer and the Medicines Patent Pool signed an agreement Tuesday that allows an antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 to be more widely distributed in low-income countries.
At least 6 dead in Uganda after coordinated terrorist bombings in capital
World News // 22 hours ago
At least 6 dead in Uganda after coordinated terrorist bombings in capital
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Uganda say at least six people were killed in a pair of explosions on Tuesday that investigators believe was a coordinated terrorist attack.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rittenhouse jury concludes deliberations without verdict, will return Wednesday
Rittenhouse jury concludes deliberations without verdict, will return Wednesday
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Major storm could throw 'wrench' into early Thanksgiving travel
Major storm could throw 'wrench' into early Thanksgiving travel
Lebanon's 'crazy love' tourist campaign tempts travelers with deals
Lebanon's 'crazy love' tourist campaign tempts travelers with deals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement