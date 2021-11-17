Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 17, 2021 / 9:18 AM

Belarus shelters hundreds of refugees after clashes at border with Poland

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Belarus shelters hundreds of refugees after clashes at border with Poland
Refugees queue to receive humanitarian aid on Wednesday at the Belarus-Poland border, near the Bruzgi-Kuznica checkpoint in the Grodno region of Belarus. Photo by Leonid Scheglov/EPA-EFE

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Polish and European Union officials were hopeful Wednesday that a mounting crisis at the Poland-Belarus border may soon de-escalate after officials on the Belarusian side began taking some of the refugees away from the area.

Thousands of refugees, mostly from the Middle East and Africa, have been living in camps near the border for several days -- hoping to cross into Poland and the European Union. Polish troops have been blocking their entry.

Advertisement

Polish and EU officials say Belarus and President Alexander Lukashenko have intentionally stoked the crisis by encouraging the migrants to enter Poland through Belarus -- a gambit, they say, to ratchet up pressure on the EU for economic sanctions leveled over various abuses by Minsk's authoritarian regime.

Polish defense minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Wednesday that a dozen troops were injured in clashes between security forces and some migrants at the Kuznica border crossing.

RELATED Belarus funneled people to border with Poland, migrants say

Blaszczak said that the border tensions could last "for months, if not years," according to Polish Radio.

He added that the fighting spread among smaller groups in the area overnight Tuesday.

Advertisement

"The night wasn't peaceful," he said.

RELATED Migrant crisis at Poland-Belarus border escalates as EU, Russia take interest

Belarusian state-run media said that Polish forces used water cannons that sprayed a yellow liquid that caused burning, and that some refugees felt like they were suffocating and sick.

Refugees queue to receive humanitarian aid at a camp along the Belarus-Poland border in the Grodno region of Belarus last Thursday. Photo by EPA-EFE

"We have witnessed how the Polish security forces on the Belarusian-Polish border used special means containing toxic irritating chemicals against refugees, including women and children," said Igor Malyk, deputy head of the Belarusian Armed Forces' chemical division, according to CNN.

There is a new sign that the crisis may de-escalate, after Belarusian officials moved thousands of refugees to a warehouse, or "logistics center," not far from the border camp. Some of the migrants had been in the camp for many days in cold weather with little food and no change of clothing.

Yuri Karayev, an aide to Lukashenko, said that more than 1,000 migrants were moved to the warehouse, but about 800 were still in the border camp. He also said Belarusian officials hope to shut the camp down soon.

"That is our plan, that is our hope," he said, according to The New York Times.

Advertisement

Polish officials say Lukashenko encouraged the migrants to travel through Belarus to seek a new life in the European Union. Poland is an EU member, and Belarus is not. Two other EU member states that border Belarus, Lithuania and Latvia, have also condemned Lukashenko for the standoff.

Earlier this week, the EU said it will expand sanctions to businesses and groups that help refugees travel to the region, including airlines and travel agencies.

Former Polish President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Lech Walesa said on Wednesday that Moscow can resolve the crisis.

"If Russia wished, order could be restored immediately," Walesa said, according to the state-run Russian TASS news agency.

"We know what a power it is, what power it has with regard to Belarus and beyond."

Latest Headlines

British police say Liverpool attacker acted alone, built bomb for months
World News // 1 hour ago
British police say Liverpool attacker acted alone, built bomb for months
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Counter-terrorism authorities said Wednesday that the man who blew himself up in an attack outside a British hospital this week was planning the bombing for at least seven months.
Underground camera finds 2 bodies from 2010 New Zealand mine disaster
World News // 2 hours ago
Underground camera finds 2 bodies from 2010 New Zealand mine disaster
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Over a decade after New Zealand's deadliest coal mine disaster in modern history trapped and killed nearly three dozen men, authorities said Wednesday that underground cameras have located at least two of their bodies.
Amazon to stop accepting British Visa credit cards for payments in January
World News // 2 hours ago
Amazon to stop accepting British Visa credit cards for payments in January
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Online retail giant Amazon said on Wednesday that it will stop accepting British-issued Visa credit card payments in two months, due to a dispute over high transaction fees it says Visa charges.
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to cease-fire following day of intense fighting
World News // 12 hours ago
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to cease-fire following day of intense fighting
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a Russia-brokered cease-fire Tuesday evening following hours of intense fighting along their disputed border.
Polish forces, migrants clash at Belarusian border
World News // 14 hours ago
Polish forces, migrants clash at Belarusian border
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Polish military and migrants attempting to cross the border from Belarus clashed Tuesday as tensions escalated between Minsk and the European Union.
Officials weigh lockdown for New Delhi as pollution levels skyrocket
World News // 19 hours ago
Officials weigh lockdown for New Delhi as pollution levels skyrocket
Officials in India are debating the need to institute a lockdown for New Delhi as northern regions of the country remain blanketed by a thick layer of toxic smog.
Military Myanmar gov't charges deposed leader Suu Kyi with election fraud, 'lawlessness'
World News // 19 hours ago
Military Myanmar gov't charges deposed leader Suu Kyi with election fraud, 'lawlessness'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Myanmar's official electoral commission says it will prosecute ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and more than a dozen other political leaders over last year's election that directly led to the military coup.
Hundreds stung by scorpions in Egypt due to bad weather, officials say
World News // 21 hours ago
Hundreds stung by scorpions in Egypt due to bad weather, officials say
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people in Egypt have been stung by scorpions in recent days and hospitals are stocking anti-venom to treat them, due to bad weather that's forced the creatures from their normal habitats.
Kuwaiti carrier Jazeera to buy 28 planes in Airbus' 'neo' class
World News // 21 hours ago
Kuwaiti carrier Jazeera to buy 28 planes in Airbus' 'neo' class
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Kuwaiti carrier Jazeera Airways has agreed to buy more than two dozen airplanes from French manufacturer Airbus, the companies said Tuesday on the third day of the Dubai Air Show.
Israel court delays key witness against Netanyahu in corruption trial
World News // 22 hours ago
Israel court delays key witness against Netanyahu in corruption trial
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Testimony from a key witness in the corruption trial of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was delayed Tuesday for a week so that defense attorneys can examine new evidence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
Major storm could throw 'wrench' into early Thanksgiving travel
Major storm could throw 'wrench' into early Thanksgiving travel
Lebanon's 'crazy love' tourist campaign tempts travelers with deals
Lebanon's 'crazy love' tourist campaign tempts travelers with deals
Hundreds stung by scorpions in Egypt due to bad weather, officials say
Hundreds stung by scorpions in Egypt due to bad weather, officials say
Military Myanmar gov't charges deposed leader Suu Kyi with election fraud, 'lawlessness'
Military Myanmar gov't charges deposed leader Suu Kyi with election fraud, 'lawlessness'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement