Queen Elizabeth II is seen with General Sir Nick Carter during an in-person meeting at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. Photo Courtesy of The Royal Family/Twitter

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth appeared publicly at Windsor Castle on Wednesday for her first in-person engagement after missing the Remembrance Sunday service over the weekend because of a sprained back. The 95-year-old monarch met with General Sir Nick Carter who is preparing to leave his role as chief of the defense staff later this month. Advertisement

The queen was pictured standing and smiling with Carter in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle. She also met with the commanding officer of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards via video earlier on Wednesday.

Queen Elizabeth was last seen in public on Oct. 19 while hosting a reception for the global investment summit at Windsor Castle.

The next day, she stayed at the King Edward VII Hospital overnight for the first time in eight years for an unspecified illness. She was ordered by doctors to rest for a month.

Her trips to Northern Ireland and Glasgow for the COP26 summit were canceled.

Prince Charles told reporters that his mother is "alright."

"Once you get to 95, it's not quite as easy as it used to be," the Prince of Wales said. "It's bad enough at 73."