Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 17, 2021 / 3:31 PM

British stealth jet crashes into ocean from HMS Queen Elizabeth

By Megan Hadley
British stealth jet crashes into ocean from HMS Queen Elizabeth
A British F-35B, similar to the one pictured arriving at RAF Marham in 2018, crashed into the ocean on Wednesday morning from the HMS Queen Elizabeth. Photo courtesy of British Royal Air Force/British Ministry of Defense

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Taking off from the Royal Navy ship HMS Queen Elizabeth early Wednesday, an F-35 stealth jet crashed into the Mediterranean Sea.

The pilot survived the 10 a.m. crash, according to the British ministry of defense.

Advertisement

"The pilot has been safely returned to the ship and an investigation has begun," the press office wrote.

The aircraft carrier is on its' first operational cruise, the Drive reported.

Having recently returned from the Suez Canal, the HMS Queen Elizabeth is back in the Mediterranean after sailing through the Asia Pacific Region as part of Carrier Strike Group 21 earlier this year, a 26,000-mile cruise that will visit 40 nations.

This will be the third loss of an F-35 fighter jet over the history of the program.

Last year, a U.S. Marine F-35B collided and crashed with a KC-130 during an aerial refueling over California.

In 2018, a fighter jet crashed near the Marine Corps Air station in South Carolina.

No other aircraft were involved in Wednesday's crash and operations returned to usual on the Royal Navy ship, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

The carrier deployed with "a blended air wing," including the U.S. Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 and the Royal Air Force's 617 Squadron.

Advertisement

Read More

British F-35s counter IS in first combat missions from HMS Queen Elizabeth UK Carrier Strike Group to head out on 28-week deployment Joint U.S.-Britain military exercises integrate F-35B, F-35C fighter jets

Latest Headlines

Top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken begins five-day Africa tour in Kenya
World News // 2 hours ago
Top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken begins five-day Africa tour in Kenya
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has begun a postponed official visit to Africa to demonstrate support for the continent amid an ongoing health emergency and civil violence in multiple nations there.
Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance after back sprain
World News // 3 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance after back sprain
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth appeared publicly at Windsor Castle on Wednesday for her first in-person engagement after missing the Remembrance Sunday service over the weekend because of a sprained back.
Severe COVID-19 cases surge in South Korea under eased restrictions
World News // 5 hours ago
Severe COVID-19 cases surge in South Korea under eased restrictions
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- South Korea has seen a spike in breakthrough and severe COVID-19 cases, raising concerns about hospital capacity and prompting officials to speed up a booster vaccination rollout.
Belarus shelters hundreds of refugees after clashes at border with Poland
World News // 6 hours ago
Belarus shelters hundreds of refugees after clashes at border with Poland
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Polish and European Union officials were hopeful Wednesday that a mounting crisis at the Poland-Belarus border may soon de-escalate after officials on the Belarusian side began taking some of the refugees away.
British police say Liverpool attacker acted alone, built bomb for months
World News // 7 hours ago
British police say Liverpool attacker acted alone, built bomb for months
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Counter-terrorism authorities said Wednesday that the man who blew himself up in an attack outside a British hospital this week was planning the bombing for at least seven months.
Underground camera finds 2 bodies from 2010 New Zealand mine disaster
World News // 8 hours ago
Underground camera finds 2 bodies from 2010 New Zealand mine disaster
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Over a decade after New Zealand's deadliest coal mine disaster in modern history trapped and killed nearly three dozen men, authorities said Wednesday that underground cameras have located at least two of their bodies.
Amazon to stop accepting British Visa credit cards for payments in January
World News // 8 hours ago
Amazon to stop accepting British Visa credit cards for payments in January
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Online retail giant Amazon said on Wednesday that it will stop accepting British-issued Visa credit card payments in two months, due to a dispute over high transaction fees it says Visa charges.
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to cease-fire following day of intense fighting
World News // 18 hours ago
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to cease-fire following day of intense fighting
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a Russia-brokered cease-fire Tuesday evening following hours of intense fighting along their disputed border.
Polish forces, migrants clash at Belarusian border
World News // 21 hours ago
Polish forces, migrants clash at Belarusian border
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Polish military and migrants attempting to cross the border from Belarus clashed Tuesday as tensions escalated between Minsk and the European Union.
Officials weigh lockdown for New Delhi as pollution levels skyrocket
World News // 1 day ago
Officials weigh lockdown for New Delhi as pollution levels skyrocket
Officials in India are debating the need to institute a lockdown for New Delhi as northern regions of the country remain blanketed by a thick layer of toxic smog.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Major storm could throw 'wrench' into early Thanksgiving travel
Major storm could throw 'wrench' into early Thanksgiving travel
Officials weigh lockdown for New Delhi as pollution levels skyrocket
Officials weigh lockdown for New Delhi as pollution levels skyrocket
Military Myanmar gov't charges deposed leader Suu Kyi with election fraud, 'lawlessness'
Military Myanmar gov't charges deposed leader Suu Kyi with election fraud, 'lawlessness'
Mississippi's 1st execution since 2012 set for Wednesday
Mississippi's 1st execution since 2012 set for Wednesday
Longtime inmate and key figure in juvenile sentence reforms finally wins parole
Longtime inmate and key figure in juvenile sentence reforms finally wins parole
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement